Eliza Fletcher abduction: former homicide detective says teacher's disappearance may have been 'pre-planned'

Former Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted William says Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher's abduction is either "random" or "pre-planned," which is what police are likely trying to determine as they search for the missing woman.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) says Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a dark-colored SUV on Friday around 4:20 a.m. while she was on a run near the University of Memphis.

"This abduction of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis is suspect…for many reasons," Williams told Fox News Digital. "One, law enforcement are trying to determine whether this was a legitimate abduction or whether this was something that was pre-planned."

Williams says he has seen many such cases in which criminals stalk their targets on their consistent running or exercise routes.

The police department received two phone calls on the morning of her abduction around 7:45 a.m. — one from Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, who reported her missing after she did not come home from her run, and one from the University of Memphis.

Police found some of Fletcher's belongings at the scene on Central Avenue. They were also told that a male approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark SUV after a struggle.

"The…authorities are going to go back in the past few weeks to see if they can see that vehicle anywhere in the area of which she jogs," Williams said, adding that "video is going to be instrumental in locating that vehicle."

Later on Friday, authorities took a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer from in front of Fletcher's home, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

"I find it very interesting that law enforcement would tow away the vehicle at [Fletcher's] home. … All of those things factor in," Williams said. "Law enforcement is trying to find out what really was the [connection between] a woman jogging at 4:30 in the morning and a video that appears to show that she's been abducted."

Once police obtain video of the vehicle around the time Fletcher was abducted, they will be able to determine whether "she knew her abductors," Williams explained.

MPD continued its search for Fletcher on Saturday, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

A 2015 Memphis Magazine article on the Fletchers' wedding states that Eliza Fletcher's grandparents are Irene and Joe Orgill, who helped run a billion-dollar, Memphis-based hardware supply company called Orgill, In.c, that his ancestors started in 1847 — according to Memphis Commercial Appeal.

"She is the heir of a billion-dollar fortune, and the question is whether this is a kidnapping, or is this an abduction for another purpose? Was this an abduction, or was this pre-planned?" Williams speculated, adding that he believes law enforcement has "more information than what they're sharing with the public."

Investigators have described the suspect in Fletcher's disappearance as male.

Fletcher is described as a White woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 137 pounds. She was wearing a pink athletic top and purple running shorts, with her hair up and a matching headband.

Anyone with information related to the abduction is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

