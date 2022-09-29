Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed

A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed.

According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head.

She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate range, the report said.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the autopsy report.

According to the autopsy, Fletcher also had blunt force injuries to her right leg.

Memphis Police said that Fletcher was kidnapped while jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 2022.

Her body was found in a field three days later on September 5, authorities said.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, was arrested and charged with Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder.

Her body was found in a field near a house in South Memphis where Henderson was allegedly seen cleaning out his car the day after her kidnapping, authorities said.

