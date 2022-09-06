Eliza Fletcher’s family ‘heartbroken and devastated’ after her body is found

Family members of alleged kidnapping victim Eliza Fletcher say they are “heartbroken and devastated” after a body found in Memphis on Monday was identified as the 34-year-old.

Memphis Police announced early Tuesday that the body was identified, four days after officials said they were investigating the abduction of Fletcher, a school teacher and heiress of a billionaire grandfather.

“Liza was such a joy to so many — her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her,” the family said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received.”

Fletcher was reported missing Friday after she left for a jog near the University of Memphis that morning and didn’t return.

A suspect, Cleotha Abston, was arrested in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance and was initially charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence, for which he was arraigned Tuesday. He has since been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping and will be arraigned for those charges Wednesday.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators shows a black 2013 GMC Terrain SUV drive past Fletcher as she runs through the region. The driver, who has since been identified as Abston, can then be seen chasing after and struggling with the elementary school teacher before forcing her into the vehicle and speeding off, according to police.

U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Abston on Saturday after police discovered his DNA on a pair of Champion slide sandals found alongside a damaged cellphone near where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Fletcher’s disappearance sparked an exhaustive days-long search spanning local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Memphis police combed through several locations with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter throughout the holiday weekend.

Her body was ultimately discovered behind a vacant duplex, but Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said it was too early in the investigation to determine how and where Fletcher was killed.

“To lose someone so young and so vital is a tragedy in and of itself,” Memphis District Attorney Steve Mulroy told reporters. “But to have it happen in this way with a senseless act of violence is unimaginable.”

Mulroy said Tuesday that officials “have no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger.”

In the immediate aftermath of her disappearance, Fletcher’s family called on the community for help and even offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Fletcher was the granddaughter of the late businessman and philanthropist Joseph Orgill III, the former head of Tennessee-based hardware distributor Orgill Inc., which was worth $3.2 billion in 2020, according to Forbes.

Fletcher, a prekindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis, was also remembered by the school community.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved teacher, colleague, and friend Liza Fletcher. Our hearts are with the Fletcher, Orgill, and Wellford families,” the school wrote.

Abston was previously jailed for kidnapping a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000, the Commercial Appeal reported. When he was 16, Abston forced Kemper Durand into the trunk of his own car at gunpoint and later forced him to drive to a Mapco gas station to withdraw money from an ATM.

He pleaded guilty in 2001 to especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to court records. He received a 24-year sentence and was released in November 2020 after serving about 85% of his sentence.

With News Wire Services