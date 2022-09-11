Eliza Fletcher murder suspect charged in 2021 rape, kidnapping after DNA match

Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher has been charged in a second, seemingly unrelated abduction.

Cleotha Abston, also known as Cleotha Henderson, has been rebooked under new charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon, stemming from a Sept. 21, 2021, incident, according to the Commercial Appeal.

No other details were made public.

The victim’s sexual assault kit sat waiting to be tested for almost a year, a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department confirmed to the Daily News Sunday. In late August, results came back and matched 38-year-old Abston.

That abduction came just a year after Abston was released from prison after serving 20 years for aggravated kidnapping.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two and granddaughter of billionaire Joseph Orgill III, was jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 when she was thrown into the back of an SUV, according to police and surveillance footage. Her body was found Monday.

Neither a cause of death nor a motive has been revealed, but police said that Alston was seen on camera cleaning out his own SUV. DNA on a pair of sandals left at the crime scene also allegedly matched his.

Alston is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges for Fletcher.

