Eliza Fletcher, a Teacher and the Granddaughter of a Billionaire, Has Been Abducted

Memphis Police Department

Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee-based teacher whose grandfather, Joseph Orgill III, co-ran the Memphis-based hardware distributor Orgill Inc., was abducted in the early hours of Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, The Sun reports. The Daily Beast reached out to the University of Memphis for comment.

While Fletcher’s total net worth is unclear, she is the heiress to the Orgill Inc. fortune; as of 2020, the business is worth over $3.2 billion and ranks at 143 on the Forbes list of America’s largest private companies. The Daily Beast reached out to Orgill Inc. for comment.

Fletcher, who teachers pre-kindergarten, was reportedly exercising around 4:30 in the morning on Friday when assailants in a dark SUV pulled up and violently forced her into the car. She was reported missing at around 7 a.m., and upon examining the scene, police officers discovered Fletcher’s shattered cell phone and abandoned water bottle.

Her family is offering a $50,000 reward any information that can be provided as to her whereabouts. Fletcher is a married mother of two: her Instagram account is a wall-to-wall showcase of her husband and two sons.

The Fletchers are also a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Tennessee, which released a statement regarding the abduction via Facebook: “Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety, and that she will be found soon. Please also pray for her family. The Sanctuary is open for prayer through this afternoon.”

