Elizabeth Banks offers helpful tips to parents stuck at home with the kids

As parents face the reality that schools will close for a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leave it to Elizabeth Banks to come up with ideas on how to keep the kids entertained while the nation practices "social distancing."

"Home with the kids and need activities?" the "Charlie's Angels" star greeted her social media followers on Saturday. "Started a scavenger hunt w friends. To be presented via FaceTime. Here is the list."

The three-page list includes tasks such as finding "any paper clip that is NOT silver" and "5 things that are broken or have missing pieces."

For parents who know that their kids might not be able to find some of the listed items, like "a SCUBA suit," Banks also offered three family-friendly activities to keep the kids entertained.

"We also have 3 tasks: draw a portrait of another family member, create a secret handshake and build a tower out of anything that measures 4 feet," the mother of two sons helpfully suggested.

Banks acknowledged that her list is only a start but hopes it "helps some parents out there" before urging fans to write in their own suggestions for fun activities.

Later on Saturday, the Berkshire County-native uploaded a photo about how she's keeping herself entertained during the outbreak. "Hot shower, cozy PJs, a hair mask, tequila and this mantra: Keep Calm," she captioned a photo of her sporting leopard pajamas.

As of Monday, there have been 3,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Several states, such as Ohio and New York, have cancelled schools, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues such as movie theaters to combat the further spread of the virus.

