Elizabeth City councilman says footage shows deputy urinating outside Black funeral home

1 / 2

Elizabeth City councilman says footage shows deputy urinating outside Black funeral home

Josh Shaffer, Martha Quillin
·2 min read

An Elizabeth City councilman says he has captured footage of what he says is a deputy urinating on his funeral home property — an act he considers retaliation for his outspoken views about Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death last month.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed April 21 when Pasquotank County deputies arrived at his Elizabeth City home to serve search and arrest warrants based on a yearlong drug investigation. The state Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death, and three deputies are on leave.

Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, said a uniformed deputy or deputies came to his business on North Road Street on both Friday and Saturday nights, urinating at night while in sight of his surveillance camera.

Adkins posted the Saturday night video on his Facebook page. It appears to show a white officer in a tan uniform exiting a vehicle and urinating on a shed near the carport where Adkins parks his hearses.

“Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer on Monday. “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home.”

Heather Carawan, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department, was not immediately available Monday afternoon for questions about the video.

An autopsy commissioned by Brown’s family showed he died from a “kill shot” to the back of the head, said attorney Ben Crump. Family members and attorneys have since watched redacted portions of body-camera videos and said Brown was sitting in his car with his hands on the steering wheel, and that he did nothing to threaten deputies.

Hundreds have marched through the streets of Elizabeth City calling for the video’s full release and for an independent investigation not led by Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble. Those protests have been peaceful, and Adkins has led several of them.

Adkins said he is seeking legal advice and plans to press charges.

His funeral home sits about three miles outside the city limits. He said video from Friday is still being processed but the deputy on his property lingered for about five minutes that night.

“I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up,” he said. “On top of it being a crime.”

Adkins said he called Sheriff Tommy Wooten but his call went straight to voicemail.

Prior to Brown’s death, Adkins said, Pasquotank deputies regularly provided escorts at his funerals. He has reached out twice seeking the service since Brown’s death, he said, but no deputies were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor disbarred for withholding evidence that could’ve cleared Black defendants

    Richard “Rick” Jackson surrendered his law license after Stanley Mozee and Dennis Allen served 15 years in prison. A former prosecutor in Dallas County has been disbarred after the State Bar of Texas concluded he had withheld evidence that could have cleared two Black men tried for murder in 2000. Richard E. “Rick” Jackson surrendered his law license last month after an investigation found that he did not inform the attorneys for Dennis Allen, now 57, and Stanley Mozee, now 62, about witness accounts and other key evidence.

  • ‘China Kinda Sus’: Student Club Poster at Illinois High School Accused of Racism

    A student club poster at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Ill., that took a jab at China has reportedly sparked outrage among parents and state lawmakers. A call for conservatives: The poster recruits students to join the school’s chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a nonprofit that aims to “identify, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government.” The character was overlaid with the symbol of a hammer and sickle representing the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

  • Texas Legislation Would Require Schools to Teach ‘Informed American Patriotism’

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The Texas House has advanced legislation that would require K-12 school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to teach “informed American patriotism” through the founding documents of the U.S. starting in the 2021-22 school year. The House […]

  • Georgia's Lt. Governor won't run again after taking on Trump

    Georgia's lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won't seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering many in his own party. In Georgia, many other Republican officials have doubled down on unproven claims that Trump was cheated out of Georgia's 16 electoral votes in November.

  • The Supreme Court ruled unanimously against police who seized a man's guns from his house without a warrant

    Edward Caniglia agreed to go to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, but after he left, police entered the home and took his two handguns.

  • An American princess living in London says she experienced 'passive aggressive' racism from people who didn't know she was a royal

    Princess Keisha of Nigeria told Insider that her former neighbors in Chelsea didn't think it was possible for Black people to be wealthy.

  • Senate Republicans launch full-court press to woo Sununu

    The GOP views the New Hampshire governor as potentially the most important recruit of the midterm cycle.

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • The Cold War Between Jalen Rose and Chris Webber Is Finally Over

    After a grueling eight-year wait, Chris Webber is finally headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame. And as if this momentous occasion wasn’t enough, the person who helped celebrate the announcement was none other than fellow Fab Five alum Jalen Rose.

  • NYC Pride parade bans police; Gay officers 'disheartened'

    Organizers of New York City’s Pride events said Saturday they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history. In their statement, NYC Pride urged members of law enforcement to “acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward.” “The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason,” the group said.

  • A rapist sheriff, a thieving ex-cop: 44 Idaho police disciplined for misconduct in 2020

    Hundreds of Idaho police officers have had their certifications revoked since 2002.

  • Kendall Jenner's Cute Matching Tennis Skirt Set Is Somehow Still in Stock

    Tennis skirt summer is here — grab this look before it's gone.

  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women are bucking the patriarchal, authoritarian stereotype of their community

    Ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners in their families. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty ImagesUltra-Orthodox Jews have been in the news a lot lately, partly due to their reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a few exceptions, the stories present ultra-Orthodox Jews as a patriarchal community that is authoritarian and resistant to public health measures, even during a global pandemic. While this narrative has dominated coverage of this community for decades, it comes from a focus on ultra-Orthodox men. Male community leaders are quoted in the media, and men are more visible among the crowds that are resisting and protesting lockdown measures. This reinforces both outside views of women in the community as subservient and internal attempts to silence and exclude women. But given the gender segregation in ultra-Orthodox communities, a complete picture of this society simply cannot be gleaned from men alone. And when you look at ultra-Orthodox women, a picture of major societal change emerges. Women in the community are increasingly making reproductive decisions, working outside the home and resisting rabbis’ authority. Reproductive decision-makers As a religious studies scholar who focuses on gender and Jews, I spent two years from 2009 to 2011 interviewing ultra-Orthodox women in Jerusalem about their reproductive experiences. What I heard then I see reflected in the dynamics in ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel today. We talked about their pregnancies – ultra-Orthodox women have about seven children on average – as well as their choice of contraception and prenatal tests. What came out most prominently from our conversations and the many hours of observations I conducted in clinics and hospitals was that after several pregnancies, ultra-Orthodox women begin to take control over their reproductive decisions. This runs counter to what the rabbis expect of them. Rabbis expect ultra-Orthodox men and women to come to them for guidance on and permission for medical care. Knowing this, both male and female doctors might ask a woman who requests hormonal birth control, “Has your rabbi approved of this?” This relationship cultivates mistrust among ultra-Orthodox women and leads them to distance themselves from both doctors and rabbis when it comes to reproductive care. However, this rejection of external authority over pregnancy and birth is supported by the ultra-Orthodox belief that pregnancy is a time when women embody divine authority. Women’s reproductive authority, then, is not completely countercultural; it’s embedded in ultra-Orthodox theology. Primary breadwinners While gender segregation has long been a feature of ultra-Orthodox ritual life, men and women now lead very different lives. In Israel, ultra-Orthodox men spend most of their days in a Kollel, or religious institute, studying sacred Jewish texts. This task earns them a modest stipend from the government. While the community still valorizes poverty, ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners. Over the past decade, they have increasingly attended college and graduate school in order to support their large families. In fact, they now enter the work force at a similar rate as their secular peers and are forging new careers in technology, music and politics, for example. New cultural representations Some recent TV shows depict this kind of nuanced understanding of gender and authority among ultra-Orthodox Jews. Take the last season of the Netflix series “Shtisel,” for instance. In the TV show, Shira Levi, a young ultra-Orthodox woman from a Mizrahi background – which refers to Jews from the Middle East and North Africa – does scientific research. She enters into a relationship with one of the main Ashkenazi, or European Jewish, characters. Their ethnic differences end up being a bigger source of tension than Shira’s academic interests. Another character, Tovi Shtisel, is a mother who works outside the home as a teacher. Despite objections from her husband, a Kollel student, she buys a car so she can get to work more efficiently. And finally, Ruchami, who first appears as a teenager in season one, eagerly marries a Talmud scholar but struggles with a serious medical condition that makes pregnancy life-threatening. Despite her commitment to ultra-Orthodox life, she flouts rabbinic and medical rulings. After her rabbi’s ruling that she should not have another child due to her medical risks, Ruchami decides to get pregnant without anybody’s knowledge. Ruchami Weiss, played by Shira Haas, in the Netflix series ‘Shtisel.’ Netflix These characters reflect my research that ultra-Orthodox women have a much different relationship to rabbinic authorities and pronouncements than men. This is not just due to changing attitudes among women, however. Ultra-Orthodox society has been experiencing what some call a “crisis of authority” for years. Today there is a proliferation of new formal and informal leaders, leading to a diffusion of authority. In addition to the many rabbis in ultra-Orthodox communities, their assistants or informal helpers, called askanim, operate pervasively. Ultra-Orthodox women also turn to theories that are repackaged in ultra-Orthodox language, like anti-vaccination campaigns. And finally, ultra-Orthodox Jews have created online groups that challenge the authority of leading rabbis. Recognizing diversity The dominance of one narrative about ultra-Orthodox Jews’ reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic ignores other reasons why the virus spread so rapidly and devastatingly in these communities. Interviews with women would have revealed that poverty and cramped living spaces made social distancing almost impossible. These conversations would have also revealed that although some consider Rabbi Chaim Kaneivsky, a 93-year-old ultra-Orthodox rabbi who has cultivated a significant following, to be the “king of COVID” for rejecting public health measures, there is no single rabbi whom all Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews follow. In fact, many ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel have been following COVID-19 guidelines. And furthermore, attention to women’s complicated experiences with the medical establishment would have highlighted the mistrust and doubt that permeates the ultra-Orthodox community’s relationship to public health measures. During a public health crisis, it is easy to demonize those who might not follow medical guidelines. But ultra-Orthodox Jews are diverse, and I believe understanding their complexity would enable better medical information and care to reach these populations. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michal Raucher, Rutgers University. Read more:FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with JudaismAmid COVID-19 spike in ultra-Orthodox areas, Jewish history may explain reluctance of some to restrictions Michal Raucher received funding from The Fulbright Foundation and the Wenner Gren Foundation to complete research related to her first book.

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chris Webber will reportedly be elected to Basketball Hall of Fame after 8-year-wait

    Chris Webber will be announced as a member of the Class of 2021, per reports.

  • Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Photo of Son Elvis Wearing Late Dad Nick Cordero's Hat by His Guitars

    Amanda Kloots shares son Elvis with her late husband Nick Cordero, who died last July from COVID complications at age 41

  • Manny Machado slide brings Dustin Pedroia-Red Sox incident to mind

    Manny Machado executed a controversial slide Sunday that may remind Red Sox fans of the time he took out Dustin Pedroia in 2017.

  • Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco employee who enforced mask mandate

    Ricky Schroder is apologizing to the Costco employee he confronted on camera for doing his job enforcing the company and state's mask policy.

  • Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

    The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. Kleine, who worked with Broncos first-year general manager George Paton for nine years in Minnesota, will have scouting duties and manage several departments, the team said.

  • 2 men wrongfully sent to death row awarded $75M in damages

    A jury in a North Carolina federal civil rights case has awarded $75 million to two Black, intellectually disabled half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl. The eight-person jury on Friday decided Henry McCollum and Leon Brown should received $31 million each in compensatory damages, $1 million for every year spent in prison, The News & Observer reported. The jury also awarded them $13 million in punitive damages.