Elizabeth City declares state of emergency as it awaits release of body-cam footage

Josh Shaffer
·1 min read

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday as it braced for fresh outrage over Andrew Brown’s shooting, which the town expects to be shown on newly released video footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten has pledged to request the release of his deputies’ body-camera footage, which must be authorized by a judge. His request comes amid calls for his resignation and multiple days of protest demanding transparency.

“City officials realize there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the public release of that footage,” the city’s declaration said Monday.

Brown, 42, died from gunshot wounds Wednesday after Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his home to serve search and arrest warrants.

Neighbors heard the shots and witnessed deputies shooting at Brown’s fleeing car, counting 14 shell casings near the driveway.

Brown was shot in the back, according to police radio traffic, and his car crashed into a nearby tree with its rear window shot out.

Hundreds filled the streets to protest the shooting and call for the release of body-camera footage.

By declaring a state of emergency, the city becomes eligible for state and federal aid.

  • 1 dead, 3 injured in Kansas City shooting

    One was pronounced dead at the hospital and three others were treated for non life-threatening injuries. Their names and conditions were not released.

  • Calls intensify for video release of fatal NC shooting

    “It is time for the release of this video so justice can be served, accountability can be had.”Harry Daniels - the attorney for the family of 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy days ago - called on authorities to release the body cam footage of the incident.Speaking at a news conference, Saturday, with Brown’s family - Daniels added to the pressure that’s been building ever since the shooting occurred on Wednesday."Accountability and transparency..."Brown’s aunt, Glenda Thomas:“We are all going to miss Andrew. (flash) we will get justice if it’s just for the children or the family and this community.”Protesters in North Carolina’s Elizabeth City have been calling on the video’s release, too."No justice, no peace."After the news conference, Saturday - Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a Facebook post that he’s working on getting the video out"Only a judge can release the video. That's why I've asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation. Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully, Monday (4/26), to have the footage released."Wooten previously said the shooting occurred as deputies were trying to serve warrants on Brown stemming from a felony drug charge.Wooten said the deputy who opened fire was placed on administrative leave.Media reports cite Wooten as saying six additional deputies have been placed on leave and three others have resigned.Law enforcement officials have not said whether Brown was armed at the time of the shooting.

  • Unreturned Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS leads to US woman’s arrest warrant

    Caron McBride discovered criminal record for felony embezzlement over 1999 rental when applying for driver’s license A still from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Photograph: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images It was an honest mistake from a bygone era, but neglecting to return a Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS tape rented 22 years ago earned an Oklahoma woman a criminal record for felony embezzlement. Caron McBride, 52, discovered the charges earlier this month after she got married and applied for a driver’s license under her new last name in Texas. She was told to call the Cleveland county district attorney’s office in Oklahoma, which told her there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to return the video of the children’s show that records indicate she rented in 1999. “I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea,” McBride told Fox25. “Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.” McBride said she has no recollection of renting the video from a store that closed in 2008. But she believes she knows how it might have happened. “I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were eight, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. “I mean, I didn’t try to deceive anyone over Samantha [sic] the Teenage Witch. I swear.” McBride said she had suddenly been let go from several jobs over the last 20 years, which now made sense. “This is why, because when they ran my criminal background check all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement.” A spokesperson for the Cleveland district attorney told Fox25 it planned to dismiss the case.

  • Top Minnesota prosecutor Keith Ellison says he ‘felt a little bad’ for Derek Chauvin

    ‘I will admit, I felt a little bad for the defendant. I think he deserved to be convicted. But he’s a human being,’ Keith Ellison says

  • Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale

    A pair of prototype Nikes worn by Kanye West during his performances of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the Grammy Awards in 2008 has shattered the record for a pair of sneakers ever sold. It was acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace. The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale and the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million.

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Alicia Arias, 78, of Buena Park, Calif.

    Alicia Arias, 79, of Buena Park, Calif., died on Jan. 13, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. She is among the more than 569,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. Her daughter, Yolanda Arias, told Yahoo News that people gravitated to her mother because she was loving and accepting of others. “She loved just making everybody happy. Making everybody happy made her happy,” Arias said.

  • Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign

    Scattered protests took place in Myanmar's big cities on Sunday, a day after Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reached an agreement at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia on steps to bring peace. The junta chief did not submit to calls for the release of political prisoners, including the leader of the ousted civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the ASEAN accord lacked any timeline for ending the crisis.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega

    Brad Keselowski won NASCAR’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. William Byron finished in second.

  • Get Real Estate: What $150,000 buys you in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit

    Want access to Lake Murray or views of the Columbia skyline on a $150K budget? Here’s what that will get you right now.

  • US announces aid to India to help fight devastating coronavirus surge

    Secretary of State and National Security Adviser announce help is coming after backlash for vaccine hoarding and export bans

  • Facebook v Apple: The ad tracking row heats up

    Why is there is a dispute between the two tech giants and does it matter to you?

  • New UK study examines impact on lungs from COVID

    'Exhale' author Dr. David Weill joins 'FOX News Live' to discuss how COVID affects the lungs

  • Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao, from 'outsider' to Hollywood history-maker

    Chinese-born, British-educated, US-based Zhao is the first woman of colour to win best director.