Elizabeth City declares state of emergency as it awaits release of body-cam footage

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday as it braced for fresh outrage over Andrew Brown’s shooting, which the town expects to be shown on newly released video footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten has pledged to request the release of his deputies’ body-camera footage, which must be authorized by a judge. His request comes amid calls for his resignation and multiple days of protest demanding transparency.

“City officials realize there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the public release of that footage,” the city’s declaration said Monday.

Brown, 42, died from gunshot wounds Wednesday after Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his home to serve search and arrest warrants.

Neighbors heard the shots and witnessed deputies shooting at Brown’s fleeing car, counting 14 shell casings near the driveway.

Brown was shot in the back, according to police radio traffic, and his car crashed into a nearby tree with its rear window shot out.

Hundreds filled the streets to protest the shooting and call for the release of body-camera footage.





By declaring a state of emergency, the city becomes eligible for state and federal aid.