Lawyers decry delay in release of footage as Elizabeth City declares state of emergency

Attorneys for Andrew Brown’s family on Monday accused officials in Pasquotank County of deliberately hiding footage of his shooting death as tensions escalate over the unreleased video.

Their statements came shortly after Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency as it braced for fresh outrage over the shooting when the video is shown, which it expects to be soon.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten has pledged to request the release of his deputies’ body-camera footage, which must be authorized by a judge. His request comes amid calls for his resignation and multiple days of protest demanding transparency.

“City officials realize there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the public release of that footage,” the city’s declaration said Monday.

But Brown’s family and its legal team decried the delay and possible redactions of the video, saying the slain man’s relatives were promised a chance to view raw footage.

“I want to destroy the system that puts us in this position,” said Bakari Sellers, family attorney. “I want to make sure that in the state of North Carolina they can no longer hide videos from individuals that need to see them. ... Sunshine is the best disinfectant.”

Family attorney Ben Crump noted that the Parkland school shooter in Florida was taken alive, unlike unarmed Black suspects.

”The most cowardly thing you can do is shoot somebody in the back,” Crump said. “They don’t shoot white people in the back.”

Brown, 42, died from gunshot wounds Wednesday after Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his home to serve search and arrest warrants.

Neighbors heard the shots and witnessed deputies shooting at Brown’s fleeing car, counting 14 shell casings near the driveway.

Brown was shot in the back, according to police radio traffic, and his car crashed into a nearby tree with its rear window shot out.

Hundreds filled the streets to protest the shooting and call for the release of body-camera footage.





By declaring a state of emergency, the city becomes eligible for state and federal aid.

City Manager Montre Freeman said there is no specific threat, and the declaration also allows him to pull resources from nearby cities.

“I invite the media and any protesters and other visitors, when we get through this, to come back to our beautiful city and visit,” he said Monday.