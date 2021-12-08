Elizabeth City high school student arrested after bringing AK47 pistol, 30-round magazine and marijuana on bus

An Elizabeth City high school student was arrested Wednesday morning after school resource officers found an AK47 pistol, 30-round magazine and what appeared to be marijuana in the student’s book bag while the student was still on the bus, the Pasquotank County sheriff’s office said.

The student faces several gun and drug charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction due to the size of the firearm found in the student’s bag, Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced at a press conference this afternoon.

Around 9:20 a.m., Wooten said a bus driver noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a student on the bus. While they were stopped at River Road Middle School, the bus driver contacted officials at the middle school, who came to investigate further. Upon inspection, the gun and apparent drugs were located in the student’s bag, and the student was taken into custody.

In response, both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School were temporarily put on lockdown while law enforcement searched the schools as a precaution.

“We did a search of the entire school: every classroom, every building,” Wooten said.

The lockdowns were lifted after no further threats were found.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may come against the student, Wooten said.

This student was not the only high schoolers arrested Wednesday in connection with threats against a school. In York County, three students at Grafton High School were arrested for threats to shoot, bomb and burn their school.

Michigan has been racked with threats of violence to schools across the state following the shooting at Oxford High School last Tuesday.

Wooten praised the swift action of school officials after the bus driver’s report this morning.

“It could have been bad,” he said. “We were able to get in front of this. That’s a win.”

