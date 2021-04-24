Elizabeth City mayor calls for change to NC law limiting release of body cam footage

Elizabeth City mayor calls for change to NC law limiting release of body cam footage

Adam Wagner
·3 min read

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Elizabeth City’s mayor called Saturday for a change to North Carolina law that limits the release of police body camera footage, three days after Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man while trying to execute warrants inside city limits.

“Come on now, this doesn’t make sense,” Mayor Bettie Parker said during a Saturday morning press conference. “We have to wait forever to get the body cam — 24 hours or 48 hours is enough. So let’s just change this.”

Parker’s call came a day after the Elizabeth City Council voted to petition the sheriff’s office and district attorney to release body camera footage of Wednesday’s shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. North Carolina law was changed in 2016 to limit the release of police body camera footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said there is body camera footage of the shooting, which happened while deputies were serving the warrants at Brown’s Perry Street home. Radio dispatch traffic reported Friday indicated that Brown was shot in the back

Seven Pasquotank County deputies have been put on administrative leave in connection with the shooting. Three others have retired or resigned, but a sheriff’s office spokesman told The Associated Press that those resignations were not connected with the shooting.

Under North Carolina law, family members of people who are killed by law enforcement can view the footage, but must petition a judge to obtain a copy, The News & Observer reported. Law enforcement agencies can also ask a judge to release the footage, but cannot release the video without the judge’s approval.

Members of the public — including the media — can ask a judge to order the release of the footage.

“It didn’t happen on our watch, but still we have to now police the protesters, even though they’re doing well,” Parker said. “But our police department now has been drawn into it.”

The small city in the Northeastern corner of the state has been the site of protests each night since the shooting, which happened the day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Speaking Saturday about Brown’s shooting, Montré Freeman, Elizabeth City’s manager, said, “It felt like yet another one. That’s how it felt, that’s how it continues to feel, but I cannot allow myself to stay in that space.”

Freeman went on to say that he needs to focus on his duties, shepherding the city through as it finds itself in the unfamiliar spot of being on the national stage. Like other city leaders, Freeman emphasized that Elizabeth City officers were not involved in the search warrant or the shooting.

Freeman also emphasized that he has ordered the city’s officers to protect protesters.

“The lesson that I’ve learned is that the First Amendment is still powerful and it’s to be protected, and I’m going to do everything I can to continue to do that,” Freeman said. “And another thing is, I pray that this never happens again, ever, not in the city of Elizabeth City or any other city.”

