Elizabeth City police looking for missing woman
The Elizabeth City Police Department need help locating a missing woman. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/elizabeth-city/elizabeth-city-police-looking-for-missing-woman/
The Elizabeth City Police Department need help locating a missing woman. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/elizabeth-city/elizabeth-city-police-looking-for-missing-woman/
Microsoft and OpenAI say state-sponsored hackers are leaning on AI to improve their chances of hacking victims.
Elon Musk wants to get away from Delaware as fast as he can. It will take some convincing to get others in the corporate world to follow.
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
The more than 100% soar in Arm stock is the latest sign that investors can't get enough of the AI trade even if the future benefits can't fully be quantified.
The Royals hope the new stadium can be open in time for the 2028 season.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth (thanks Estée Lauder!).
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
A 1990 Toyota Tercel EZ 3-door hatchback, the cheapest new Toyota of its day, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Learn more about how to get an extension on your federal taxes, what a tax extension does and doesn’t do, and how to file a tax extension before the deadline.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Up your cozy quotient with this super-soft blanket that has over 1,900 5-star Amazon fans.
We're swearing in the genius gadgets and gizmos you need in 2024; all hail these epic deals on TVs, headphones, tablets and more.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
OpenAI has announced a memory feature for its ChatGPT service. The tool is in beta and only available to a small number of users.
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.
The fediverse just got a little bigger today as Flipboard has now launched over 1,000 of its social magazines across the decentralized social web, allowing its curators and publishers to reach new audiences. The news follows the magazine app's December announcement that it would begin to integrate directly with the fediverse, or the decentralized social web that includes X competitor Mastodon, Pixelfed, and other apps. After sensing a change in the direction that social media was headed, Flipboard last year dropped support for Twitter/X in its app, which today allows users to curate content from around the web in "magazines" that are shared with other readers.
Lyft is expanding its program that matches women and nonbinary riders to similar drivers. The Women+ Connect initiative is now available in numerous new cities, including Los Angeles and Miami.