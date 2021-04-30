Elizabeth City protests: At least 2 arrests as demonstrators face off with cops in riot gear

Edmund DeMarche
Protests over the shooting death of a Black man by deputies in Elizabeth City, N.C., broke out for the ninth straight night on Thursday, leading to tense confrontations with police and at least two arrests, a report said.

ABC 11 reported that police officers dressed in riot gear to confront protesters who disregarded the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. Video posted on social media appeared to show one man being arrested and a line of police officers with plastic shields.

FOUR DEPUTIES RETURN TO DUTY AFTER ANDREW BROWN SHOOTING, SHERIFF SAYS THEY DIDN'T FIRE

Andrew Brown Jr., was shot April 21 by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his house. Brown’s family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet.

Protesters have demanded the full bodycam video of the incident. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the tape did not need to immediately be released.

ANDREW BROWN JR. SHOT IN 'BACK OF THE HEAD,' DEPUTIES CARRIED OUT 'EXECUTION,' ATTORNEYS, FAMILY CLAIM

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that about 100 protesters gathered near the Pasquotank sheriff’s office and another crowd formed at the spot where Brown died.

About an hour and a half after the curfew started, the paper reported that about 30 police officers in the gear advanced on the remaining protesters and issued warnings to journalists covering the protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

