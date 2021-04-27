Elizabeth City state of emergency, CDC mask guidelines, Apple privacy changes: 5 things to know Tuesday

Editors
·5 min read

State of emergency declared in parts of North Carolina

Lawyers and a family member of Andrew Brown Jr. say they were only allowed to watch 20 seconds of body-camera video of the Black man's fatal encounter with law enforcement in North Carolina last week. Fearing "a period of civil unrest," Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency that will extend at least into Tuesday, continuing "until deemed no longer necessary to protect our citizens." Authorities held the video to redact the footage before allowing the family and lawyers to view it. “We do not feel that we got transparency,'' Benjamin Crump, one of the lawyers representing the family, said at a news conference. Brown, 42, was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. Protesters have demanded the video to be released publicly.

CDC, Biden expected to outline new mask guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing for unvaccinated individuals Tuesday, ahead of a planned speech by President Joe Biden on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Officials said a focus will shift to easing guidance for vaccinated people, both in recognition of their lower risk and to provide an incentive to get shots. "We're excited about the progress we've made, and the opportunity ahead of us, and because of the vaccination program we built we're further along than almost anyone predicted," White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday. One state taking its own action is Kentucky, as people there will no longer be required to wear masks at outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people beginning Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in easing his rule to fight the spread of the coronavirus. But the change doesn't alter masking requirements when indoors.

Apple rolls out privacy changes to iOS

Tuesday will be the first full day Apple users could have to decide whether they will allow apps to track them. Once users update to iOS 14.5 on iPhones – or update iPadOS – then launch apps such as Facebook, they are likely to get some prompts asking whether they want to let the apps track them across other companies' apps and websites. This has been a sore spot for Facebook, as less access to such data could crimp its U.S. digital advertising business, estimated by eMarketer to be about $40 billion. Consumers should appreciate the tracking because it helps Facebook deliver better, targeted advertisements, the company says. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said data collection is excessive and could be exploited.

Investors watch the Fed as busy week continues

Investors will look to the Federal Reserve as the nation's central bank will begin a two-day policy meeting Tuesday. The Fed is expected to keep its key lending rate close to zero and to inject more money into the financial system through bond purchases. The Conference Board will release its April snapshot of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday. The consumer confidence index surged to 109.7 in March, up from 90.4 in February and the highest reading in a year, as increased COVID-19 vaccinations and more government support helped boost optimism. Most economists are forecasting strong growth in coming quarters, powered by a surge in consumer confidence and spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity. Investors also are gearing up for the busiest week for earnings this season. Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report this week.

NFL draft is just two days away – and the rumors are flying

The NFL draft is rapidly approaching this week, and the rumor mill is likely to continue working overtime Tuesday as the event draws closer. Reports are circulating about whether the New England Patriots will move up, which quarterback the San Francisco 49ers are targeting with the No. 3 overall pick, or if the Atlanta Falcons are fielding trade offers for their perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. With just over 48 hours until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell officially puts the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock for the No. 1 pick, USA TODAY Sports has unveiled its rankings of the top 50 prospects as well as going through the exercise of an experts' mock draft.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elizabeth City state of emergency, CDC, masks: 5 things to know Tuesday

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Census finds slowing population growth

    Over the last decade, the U.S. population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s, according to the Census Bureau. Population shifts will affect several seats in Congress.

  • 7 students injured in Texas City ISD school bus crash

    Two of the students were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure and the rest have since been released to their parents.

  • Kliff Kingsbury hopes quarterbacks go with the first five picks in the NFL draft

    The one position the Cardinals know they won’t draft in the first round is quarterback, which means Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is hoping to see a run on quarterbacks at the start of the draft. “We’re hoping they go [with the] top five picks,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “It’ll push a player that we have [more]

  • Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested

    A Delaware police officer suffered severe head injuries after being attacked inside a home early Sunday morning in Delmar, Sussex County, according to court documents obtained by Action News.

  • Biden admin will share millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses worldwide

    The company has produced about 10 million doses of the vaccine for the U.S. but the FDA has not yet authorized their use.

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • 2021 NFL draft profile: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

    Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley

  • CDC to update outdoor mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans

    Growing research suggests coronavirus transmission risks substantially decrease outdoors.

  • Miami Private School’s Deranged Rule: Keep Vaccinated Teachers Away From Kids

    Google MapsA Miami private school is asking its teachers not to get the COVID-19 vaccine—and saying those who do must physically distance themselves from students.In a letter to faculty and staff sent last week and obtained by The New York Times, school co-founder Leila Centner reportedly requests that teachers who have already been vaccinated inform the school so they can be physically distanced from students. Teachers should tell the school if they get vaccinated before the end of the school year “as we cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students till more is known,” or wait until the school year is over to be vaccinated. Centner adds that teachers who receive the vaccine over the summer will not be allowed to return until clinical trials on the vaccines have finished. In a separate letter, sent to Centner Academy parents on Monday, Centner cites a false claim that “tens of thousands of women all over the world have recently been reporting adverse reproductive issues” from being near people who have received the vaccine. “It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until more is known,” Centner writes.The Centner Academy, which serves pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students, prominently features a “Vaccine Policy” page on its website. The page says “we are proud that our happiness school does not mandate vaccines of any kind” and cites a number of dubious statistics claiming correlations between vaccinations and attention deficit disorder, asthma, and autism, among other issues. Centner, reached via text message, estimated that the school has “around 300” students as of the writing of this article. According to the Centner Academy website, the school charges up to $30,000 in yearly tuition. The school played host to anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last February, and early this month hosted a Zoom talk with pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, who is often cited by anti-vaccine advocates. Leila Centner also appeared with 9/11 truther Jason Shurka in a YouTube video posted earlier this month, where the two decried mask-wearing for children. The video also features a school staff member who tells the camera that masks cause oxygen deprivation, another disproven claim.Centner’s Instagram page is a swamp of disinformation. In one post, Centner seemingly claims that vaccines are part of a plot to decrease the world population. In a video interview she posted with Ohio osteopath Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Tenpenny makes the debunked claim that the Pfizer and Moderna shots can change your DNA.Asked about the letter sent to staff last week, Centner told The Daily Beast via text message that “the kid’s safety is my number one priority so I am simply being overly cautious.” She also claimed that “one of the side effects [of the vaccine] is death.”“What should be news,” Centner said, “is schools forcing students and teachers to take an experimental drug with known side effects.”According to The New York Times, Leila Centner and her husband, David Centner, a tech entrepreneur whose LinkedIn profile also describes him as a co-founder of the school, are prolific donors to both the Republican Party and the Trump re-election campaign.Centner Academy’s website says the school plans to expand in 2022 by adding a high school program. COVID-19 is still going strong in Florida, with the state reporting a positivity rate increase of 6.85 percent to 7.28 percent on Monday, with a total of 35,600 deaths.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Christian Barmore catching some bad buzz before the draft

    The anonymous scouts had some harsh critiques of the Alabama DT

  • In fight against virus, Biden looks for path back to normal

    President Joe Biden spent his first 100 days in office encouraging Americans to mask up and stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. When he entered office, Biden moved swiftly to overcome vaccine supply issues and more than tripled the country’s ability to administer them. If Biden launched the nation onto a war footing against a virus that infected nearly 200,000 Americans in January and killed about 3,000 of them per day, the next months will be tantamount to winning the peace.

  • 2021 NFL draft: North Dakota State's Trey Lance has it all, but is he ready now?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 6 overall — the Bison's highly talented, highly inexperienced quarterback.

  • Pornhub CEO’s mansion goes up in flames in suspected arson

    No arrests have been made

  • Idaho could kill over 90% of its wolves in new effort to shrink their numbers

    Since Trump administration removed protections for gray wolves in January, groups and states have moved to open up hunting A Mexican gray wolf. Idaho’s gray wolf population was recently estimated at 1,556 wolves. Photograph: Jeff Roberson/AP Lawmakers in Idaho are pushing to drastically reduce wolf numbers in the state, perhaps by as much as over 90%, complementing other US efforts to shrink their population. Idaho’s gray wolf population was recently estimated at 1,556, but sponsors of a bill approved in the state senate last week say that the preferred number of wolf packs in the state is 15. Because a wolf pack in the region averages 10 wolves, this means the bill could lead to hunters killing well over 1,000 wolves. The bill will see a vote in the state house of representatives today, where Republicans, who generally support the measure, hold a 58-12 majority. If successful, the bill will land on the desk of the governor for his signature soon after. Recent months have seen a dramatic reversal of fortunes for US gray wolves. Since the Trump administration removed Endangered Species Act protections from gray wolves on 4 January, interest groups and states moved quickly to weaken protections and open up hunting of the wild canine. Conservation groups quickly sued the federal government to relist the species. Until that lawsuit is resolved, or the Biden administration intervenes, management of wolves is up to the states. Wisconsin, which has a law requiring the state to hold a wolf hunt,conducted one soon after, resulting in hunters killing at least 216 wolves in less than 60 hours. A researcher estimated that an additional 115 wolves were poached, or illegally killed. The state’s hand was in part forced by Hunter Nation, a hunting organization founded by prominent Trump supporter Don Peay, which filed a lawsuit to force the state wildlife agency to hold the hunt. The Montana governor, Greg Gianforte, who was cited for breaking state hunting regulations in killing a wolf, recently signed a bill into law that would allow the state to reimburse wolf hunters and trappers for their expenses. In South Dakota, wolves were classified as predatory animals following de-listing, and can now be hunted and trapped, as the state leadership does not wish for the animals to establish themselves in the state. If passed, the Idaho bill would allow each hunter to use any methods available for killing other wild canines in the state, such as coyotes, which include the use of bait, spotlights at night, as well as electronic calls. It would also allow hunters to kill an unlimited number of wolves each year, increase the funding for the state’s Wolf Depredation Board to hire private contractors to shoot and trap wolves, and allow wolves to be snared and trapped on private land all year long. The Idaho fish and game commission, which is mandated to manage fish and wildlife in the state, opposed the legislation. Prior to near decimation via European colonization, wolves populated much of North America. The gray wolf, which the US Fish and Wildlife Service called “an integral component of the ecosystems to which it typically belongs”, was slowly recovered via conservation efforts, but has remained at the center of controversy ever since. Often perceived to be a threat to the hunting and livestock industries, the gray wolf has also been shown to make more resilient elk herds. Garrick Dutcher, research and program director for Living With Wolves, told the Guardian the Idaho bill is dangerous because “should the legislature set this precedent, they could wrestle away authority from the fish and game commission for other species as well”. He points out that the department of fish and game is staffed with biologists, while the state legislature is not. Dutcher contends that of the 2.5 million cattle in Idaho, fewer than 200 are lost each year to wolves. The number in 2020 was 84. “Every year, we lose far more to coyotes, to bad weather, to birth complications, and disease – orders of magnitude more,” he said. But Cameron Mulrony, executive vice-president of the Idaho Cattle Association, said the livestock and big game industries experience economic losses as a result of wolves. “A cow taken by a wolf is similar to a thief stealing an item from a production line in a factory,” he said. “The loss of a portion of a production line must be replaced, costing dollars. In addition the down time and loss of production while that replacement is put into place, and added to the line is an additional cost. Lastly, stress put on portions of any production line also create costs to the business.” Citing the rash of efforts to remove protections for wolves and hunt them, Amaroq Weiss, senior west coast wolf advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, said that “all of the same political forces that have been at this for years have never gone away. Their effort is to undo whatever progress has been made, and if they could, eradicate wolves all over again.”

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Glenn Close's 'Da Butt' moment at 2021 Oscars was scripted — but the dance was all her

    Glenn Close, 74, may have lost her 8th acting Oscar, but she also won the internet.

  • Fox News admits Biden doesn't actually want to cancel meat. Late night hosts pounce anyway.

    Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull." "There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation. Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 26, 2021 Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating." Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?" Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • 'Incident' strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

    Black smoke rose Tuesday off the Saudi port of Yanbu after an undescribed "incident" in the Red Sea, authorities said, while one private security firm warned of a possible attack on a ship. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident, which also comes amid the kingdom's yearslong war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90 percent cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democrats fight 'sham audit' in Arizona, saying Republicans aim to justify voter suppression

    Raquel Terán, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider the GOP-led audit in Maricopa County will enable "voter suppression."