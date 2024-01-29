Elizabeth Emmanuel resigns from Downtown Improvement Authority on a high note

Elizabeth Emmanuel is stepping down as director of the Downtown Improvement Authority.

Five years ago, Elizabeth Emmanuel came into her position at the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority with 10 goals to reach within 10 years — she did it in five.

Her goals centered around a need to help residents return or fall in love with downtown and build awareness of the existing businesses ‒ and attract new ones.

Emmanuel, 36, wanted to build the DIA's "community goodwill and organizational relevancy" at a time when her predecessor, Paige Carter Smith, was facing public corruption charges and was later sentenced and released from federal prison for her role in a bribery scheme involving former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and businessman J.T. Burnette.

The DIA needed a fresh yet familiar face to step in as its executive director. Emmanuel answered the call. Now, she's stepping down.

Emmanuel presented her resignation on Jan. 29 and it will be effective April 2.

"I feel really good about the upward momentum and the opportunity for somebody to come in while things are great, and the vision has been accomplished to create a new one," she said.

Elizabeth Emmanuel saw job as 'big rebrand and refresh' for DIA

Emmanuel saw her first days as an opportunity for a "big rebrand and refresh." For many, she was an ideal person for the job.

She already lived downtown at the Plaza Towers off South Duval Street. At the time, she was a newly married woman who soaked up every chance to enjoy downtown amenities.

She and her husband, instead of watching TV at home, saw movies on the gigantic IMAX screen at The Challenger Learning Center. They walked to their favorite restaurants. The Pride and Filipino festivals, along with many others, offered culture and fun on the weekends.

"It was the the dream that you get to see a lot of other folks live in major metropolitan areas," said Emmanuel, sitting in a quiet space at the Lounge at the Governors Club. "We were able to do that in downtown, and we're seeing more and more people be able to do that."

Although, there were challenges.

Emmanuel said she and her husband were one of the first homeowners to need a mortgage at the Plaza Towers. Most of the property's condo owners were seasonal occupants or residents who downsized from their previous property. Now, she said, the property is 60% owner occupied.

"That was one of the things that initially attracted me to this job because I recognized the barriers," said Emmanuel, adding more than 2,000 residents call downtown home year-round. "I was living them."

She also wanted to increase downtown's foot traffic with more events, like concerts and the Downtown Market — a hotspot for local favorites every Saturday from March through November.

Growth at the market has tripled by 202% in size from September of 2019 to September of 2023.

"We did it and we showed how it could be done," she said. "I think it's easier to kind of step back and see the puzzle when you've been helping put together the pieces."

Other notable accomplishments tied to Emmanuel

Some accomplishments during Emmanuel's tenure include advocating for increased parking, which went up about 11% or 300 spaces.

She said 10 new bars and restaurants opened, which she described as "huge for downtown." They include Amicus Brewing Tallahassee, JoEllen's and Argonaut Coffee — all signs of a growing private sector interest in downtown Tallahassee.

In addition, the DIA's budget expenses were reduced by $147,883 from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019. She said the budget was reorganized and, since 2019, has grown from $278,748 in revenue to $579,401 for fiscal year 2024.

The DIA oversees a designated tax for the downtown area, where more than 630 businesses with 28,000 employees (non-session period) operate. Downtown tax revenues rose from $199,449 in 2018 to a projected $317,171 in Fiscal 2024, according to the DIA based on records at the Leon County Property Appraisers office.

DIA Board Vice Chairman Agustin "Gus" Corbella gives much credit to Emmanuel's vision and leadership in driving several significant initiatives to make a lasting impact.

"Elizabeth has put so much work and effort and passion into making sure that our downtown meets the goals that we all want, which is to make it a more active and lively and growing and successful part of our city," said Corbella, a lobbyist at Greenberg Traurig and co-owner of the Poco Vino Tallahassee wine bar on South Adams Street.

While she said she's leaving the DIA, downtown will always be like home.

Emmanuel, who had two young children during the pandemic, moved from her Plaza Towers condo but still maintains the 700 square foot unit she called home for so many years.

"I am not leaving this position because there's anything better than what I've had. I'm not leaving this because there's something next," she said. "I'm just leaving because it's a natural opportunity to hand someone something on a high and to kind of get a break ... The past few years for the whole world have been a wild ride."

More Downtown Improvement Authority highlights under Elizabeth Emmanuel

17 Art Projects with 29 groups that involved 58 paid artists, including tallest mural with Junior League and Department of State, "Project Daring" and a mural with the Seminole Tribe of Florida Artists, "First Mothers Mural"

Events increased 73%; public art projects and graffiti abatement increased more than 1,600%.

Assisted Challenger Learning Center with funding through the Community Redevelopment Agency for new theater

Worked with the CRA on a 28-point Pedestrian Connectivity Improvement Plan

Created sponsorships for events that provided new funding streams to run events off of donations

