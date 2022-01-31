Elizabeth High School teacher charged with student sexual contact

ELIZABETH – A North Brunswick man who works as an Elizabeth High School teacher has been charged with committing sexual acts with a 14-year-old student.

Bipradas Mookerjee, 72, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, both third-degree crimes, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

In mid-January, the Elizabeth Police Department received a report of a sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl which was referred to the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, authorities said.

An investigation revealed that the alleged incidents occurred between October 2021 into January 2022 while Mookerjee worked as a math teacher at Frank J. Cicarell Academy in Elizabeth, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The 14-year-old girl was a student at the school during the period of the alleged criminal acts, the prosecutor’s office said.

Mookerjee was arrested without incident Jan. 25, lodged in the Union County Jail and released following a detention hearing, according to the prosecutor’s office. He is currently on supervised release awaiting his next court appearance, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elizabeth Police Officer Johanna Rivera of the Special Victims Unit at 908-348-0999.

