Elizabeth Hogan loves giving back to the Groton community

Dec. 25—GROTON — Whether dressing up as Santa's elf at a recent holiday celebration or helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic, resident Elizabeth Hogan enjoys giving back to the community.

Hogan, the president of Club 55, a social and philanthropic group at the Thrive 55+ Active Living Center, and a volunteer, said that when she talks to people she tells them how much she likes living in Groton.

"I think it's a very down-to-earth community, and I think community is the big word for it, because during the pandemic when everything was so shut down, there was this proliferation of initiatives to help people out," she said.

Hogan, 76, helped people facing food insecurity during the pandemic as part of the Community First Dinner Program, a collaboration among Thrive 55+, the Parks and Recreation Department, town police and the community. The program was spearheaded by Thrive 55+ food service worker Lynn Manza. Hogan, who stood with a sign at one of the meal sites to let people passing by know that meals were available, said the programs to help others spoke to the neighborliness of Groton.

She also volunteers on the Yellow Dot Program, a partnership of Thrive 55+, Groton Police Department and the Odd Fellows Lodge of Stonington in which seniors fill out a profile so if they have an emergency on the road, first responders can find their information.

As the president of Club 55, Hogan leads meetings, coordinates the club-sponsored events, raises money to support various causes in the community and awarded more than $3,000 last year in academic achievement awards. The club also donates to veterans' causes and is fundraising for the USS Groton Sail Monument.

Hogan also serves on the Parks and Recreation Commission, which is vital for representing the 55+ population in town, said Cindy Olsen, program supervisor at Thrive 55+.

"She's just such a warm and giving person," said Olsen.

Hogan said when the naming of a nature preserve came before the Parks and Recreation Commission, Hogan and Angela McGuirk, a former commissioner, had the idea of naming it in commemoration of Native American heritage. Hogan said McGuirk put the group in touch with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation whose Tribal Elders Council made a recommendation for the name. The preserve is now called the Sassacus Nature Preserve.

During her career as a registered nurse, Hogan said she worked with a team at Massachusetts General Hospital to develop an infusion device for infants ― Hogan conducted field trials ― and also contributed to a textbook for pediatric nursing. She joined Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in 1987 as an associated director of nursing and did that for about 10 years. She then helped train childcare workers on how to administer medications and taught medical terminology. Finally, she worked for the Hartford Insurance Company, before retiring in 2010.

Hogan asked Le Moyne College, the liberal arts college from which she graduated, to add a nursing program and served for a number of years on the advisory committee to the department.

Hogan said Club 55 is wrapping up a project to rewrite its bylaws to encourage people to step up to become the coordinator for an activity.

"They have great ideas and if they're leading the charge, it'll just be that much better because you'll have broader input," she said.

CarolAnn Galiszuski, a Club 55 board member, said Hogan shows "unbelievable dedication" to the community and guides the club in a positive direction.

"She's made all of the decisions very professionally and really guided us with strength," Galiszuski said.

