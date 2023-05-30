Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence

STORY: Elizabeth Holmes is due to begin serving her prison sentence on Tuesday (May 30).

The 39 year-old used to run the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, a company once valued at $9 billion.

Holmes rose to fame after she claimed her firm's small machines were revolutionary.

She said they could run a range of tests with just a few drops of blood.

But Theranos collapsed after a series of articles in the Wall Street Journal in 2015 questioned the technology.

Holmes - once the world's youngest female self-made billionaire - was subsequently convicted of fraud at trial in California last year.

She was sentenced to 11 years and three months behind bars.

Prosecutors said during her trial that Holmes misrepresented Theranos' technology and finances.

She testified in her own defense and said she believed her statements were accurate at the time.

Holmes is appealing her conviction and a number of the judge's rulings from her trial.

Her co-defendant was former Theranos President Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani.

He was convicted of defrauding investors and patients at a separate trial, and sentenced to just under 13 years in prison.

He began serving his sentence in April.