Elizabeth Holmes case: Opening arguments to begin in high-stakes criminal trial

Alexis Keenan
·Reporter
·3 min read

Opening statements are set to begin today in a long-delayed and anticipated criminal fraud trial against Elizabeth Holmes, a Stanford University dropout whose blood-testing company, Theranos, propelled her to become the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire.

Holmes, now 37, launched the Silicon Valley startup in 2003 at just 19 years old, with a vision to overhaul diagnostic health care. Over more than a decade, the entrepreneur sold investors on the idea of developing an analyzer, the size of a desktop printer, that could run a suite of common tests on as little as a drop or two of blood taken from a patient's finger.

Watch Yahoo Finance's new Elizabeth Holmes documentary here

A decade into her endeavor, in 2013, Holmes notched a deal with drugstore giant Walgreens to transition the analyzer from the research and development phase to a commercial product. Under a $140 million contract, Theranos placed the machine, known in its various iterations as the TSPU, Edison, or miniLab, inside Walgreens wellness centers, where customers ordered a variety of common blood tests.

However, former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou exposed Theranos’ technological shortfalls in a bombshell investigation published in October 2015.

While Holmes had publicly claimed Theranos could perform nearly 200 common diagnostic tests, in reality, her proprietary analyzer and blood draw method was far from producing reliably accurate tests. Instead, Theranos relied on traditional, off-site laboratory analyzers, and larger blood draws to perform the bulk of its offered tests.

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood testing and life sciences company Theranos, arrives for the first day of jury selection in her fraud trial, outside Federal Court in San Jose, California on August 31, 2021. - A female entrepreneur whose multi-billion dollar start-up looked set to revolutionize medical testing, before it crashed and burned in a blaze of fraud claims, goes on trial on Tuesday. (Photo by Nick Otto / AFP) (Photo by NICK OTTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood testing and life sciences company Theranos, arrives for the first day of jury selection in her fraud trial, outside Federal Court in San Jose, California on August 31, 2021. Photo by Nick Otto / AFP) (Photo by NICK OTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

In January 2016, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid notified Theranos of laboratory deficiencies that it said posed “immediate jeopardy” to patient health. The agency sanctioned the company and agreed to a settlement that banned Holmes from owning or operating a clinical laboratory for two years. The agreement forced the company to shutter its Walgreens and laboratory operations.

The revelations prompted Walgreens, three investors, and Theranos customers to sue Theranos and Holmes. Walgreens sued for breach of contract, and the investors claimed fraud. Holmes settled the suits, paying Walgreens $25 million to end its breach of contract claim. An attorney for two late-stage investors said his clients recouped their investments in a settlement with Holmes and Theranos. Separately, Holmes faced claims of fraud from the Securities and Exchange Commission and agreed to a $500,000 fine.

In 2018, a federal grand jury indicted the entrepreneur and former Theranos COO and president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was also Holmes' onetime boyfriend, charging them with wire fraud and conspiracy. The indictment claims the pair used Theranos to defraud investors and patients and misrepresented its technology from 2010 to 2015. The charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Holmes and Balwani will be tried separately, due to Holmes' claims that Balwani abused her when she ran Theranos. In court documents, Holmes' attorneys said she suffered “a decade-long campaign of psychological abuse” by Balwani that caused her to suffer from post traumatic stress disorder. Balwani allegedly controlled what she ate, how she dressed, and how long she slept. Balwani monitored her phone calls, texts, and emails and threw hard, sharp objects at her, the documents allege.

A jury of seven men and five women was selected last week for the Holmes trial, which is expected to last as long as four months. Balwani will be tried in 2022.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears' father moves to end conservatorship — but court battle far from over

    In a shocking turn of events, Jamie Spears has filed to end his daughter's 13-year conservatorship.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin move puts best, worst crypto impulses on display: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures inch lower as Delta variant fears weigh

    Disappointing labor data and the COVID-19 pandemic are weighing on investor sentiment.

  • A former football star living near Charlotte faces jail in NFL health care fraud case

    He’s one of 15 former players, including former All-Pro Joe Horn, to enter guilty pleas. Horn’s son plays for the Panthers.

  • Britney Spears: Singer's conservatorship case explained

    The ongoing arrangement has sparked a public backlash from fans who support the #FreeBritney movement.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Student loans: Consumer regulator cracks down on company advised by Obama-era Education Department official

    America's top consumer finance watchdog is taking action against an alternative education finance provider for misleading students by telling them that it wasn't providing credit or debt, and violating federal law.

  • Elizabeth Holmes' trial to dissect downfall of a tech star

    Just six years ago, Elizabeth Holmes seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley's next superstar. Now Holmes is about to head into a San Jose, California, courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped wealthy investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises. If convicted by a jury in a trial that begins Wednesday, Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning reversal of fortune for an entrepreneur whose wealth once was pegged at $4.5 billion.

  • Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to begin

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial on Wednesday in federal court, with prosecutors poised to lay out fraud charges against the former Silicon Valley star accused of lying about her now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. In one of the most closely watched trials of a U.S. corporate executive in years, Holmes, 37, is accused of making false claims about the company, including that its devices designed to draw a drop of blood from a finger prick could run a range of tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory means. A 12-member jury in San Jose, California, is set to hear opening arguments in the trial being presided over by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, starting with the prosecution.

  • Chip Supply Faces New Crunch as Malaysia Plants Shut for a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian semiconductor firm Unisem Bhd. will shut some plants for seven days after three employees died recently from Covid-19, dealing a fresh blow to the chip supplies that carmakers and other companies rely on.The company said it will close Ipoh plants in the state of Perak until Sept. 15 to curb the spread of the disease, which Chairman John Chia said had infected several employees and caused three deaths. The company will then limit the number of staff allowed into the f

  • US Open day nine: Leylah Fernandez into last four after overcoming another seed

    The runs of Botic van de Zandschulp and Carlos Alcaraz came to an end.

  • If you lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos today, it might be because you can’t trust your memory, according to new research

    The crash in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Tuesday was a stark reminder of the dangers of overconfidence. When the crash came, some investors got wiped out, their heavily leveraged portfolios unable to bear a downswing that had seemed unimaginable days earlier. Overconfidence is endemic to financial markets.

  • Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

    The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes treatment is a meme stock with some fundamental support.

  • Britney Spears' father formally files to end conservatorship

    Jamie Spears files papers in an LA court to formally end the 13-year arrangement with the singer.

  • Western Digital (WDC)-Kioxia Deal May Get Japan's Support

    Per a Reuters report, Western Digital's (WDC) potential merger with Kioxia may be supported by Japan's trade ministry only if the control of technology is retained by the country.

  • Citrix Stock Rises on Report Elliott Has $1 Billion Stake

    A report says activist hedge fund Elliott Management has a more than $1 billion stake in Citrix Systems and wants it to boost its lagging stock price.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

    Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...

  • As experts debate boosters, vaccinated people are calling their own shots

    Kavita Patel, a primary care physician at Mary's Center in the Washington area, routinely throws away perfectly good doses of coronavirus vaccine. When she opens a new multidose vial, any shots that don't go into arms that day have to be discarded. In recent days, she was tempted to do something different: use one of those soon-to-be wasted doses to boost her own immunity.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. It might seem

  • Garland's vow to protect women's right to abortions more bark than bite, analysts say

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Merrick Garland's vow to protect women's right to choose abortion while officials explore challenging a Texas law that severely restricts the procedure offers more bark than bite, legal analysts say, with abortion rights proponents pressing for more aggressive steps. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee called Tuesday for Garland to take the dramatic step of criminally prosecuting those who seek to enforce the law, which effectively bans abortions as early as

  • Ford hires Apple executive who led its secret car project

    Ford Motor has hired Doug Field, the engineering executive who was leading Apple's special projects team, as the automaker seeks to gain an edge in software and other advanced technology. Field, who previously was senior vice president of engineering at Tesla, was named Tuesday as Ford's chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Field was most recently VP of Apple Special Projects, a team that was also working on its so-called Titan car project.