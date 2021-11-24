Elizabeth Holmes denies deception at her criminal trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, a former billionaire accused of engineering a massive medical scam, expressed some remorse while on the witness stand Tuesday, but denied trying to conceal that her company's blood-testing methods weren't working as she had promised.

In her third day of testimony during the high-profile criminal trial, Holmes acknowledged making some mistakes as CEO of Theranos, a company she founded in 2003 when she was just 19. But she repeatedly emphasized that she made most of her decisions with the help of other executives and a respected board that included former cabinet members in various presidential administrations.

Holmes, now 37, also made it clear that she never stopped believing that Theranos would revolutionize health care with a technology that was supposed to be able to detect a wide range of diseases and other problems by testing just a few drops of blood.

“It is never smooth," she testified. “There's always challenges."

Theranos eventually collapsed after a series of explosive articles i n The Wall Street Journal and an audit by federal regulators exposed serious and potentially dangerous flaws in the company's blood tests. The scandal wiped out Holmes' fortune, which was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2014 when she was the subject of a glowing cover story on Fortune magazine.

Holmes denied that she intended to deceive anyone about the workings of its partnership with Walgreens, which aimed to install Theranos testing devices in 3,000 of the drugstore chain's stores. Walgreens terminated that partnership after issues with inaccurate test results and the discovery that Theranos was testing many of its samples on conventional diagnostic equipment -- and not with Theranos’ Edison device, which was supposed to provide quicker and less expensive testing.

Holmes said that when Theranos was about to start running tests in Walgreens stores, she intentionally had them sent to a central laboratory for conventional analysis instead. Holmes claimed that the Edison wasn’t designed to function in large clusters to process huge numbers of blood samples.

Her testimony is at odds with previous witness testimony and prosecutors’ allegations that Theranos switched to conventional testing because of testing failures and other problems with the Edison. Theranos never told its customers that it was using ordinary testing equipment instead of the Edison.

Holmes testified that Theranos stayed silent because it had created an “invention” that could process small blood samples on conventional testing machines. The company didn't tell Walgreens or anyone else to protect that trade secret from possible theft by a larger and established testing company, she claimed. “They had more engineers than we did,” Holmes said.

One major question remains in Holmes' testimony — whether she'll address her claim in legal filings that she was being secretly manipulated by her former lover and Theranos' former chief operating officer, Sunny Balwani, into unethical behavior.

In court documents unsealed shortly before the trial began in early September, Holmes' lawyers accused Balwani of subjecting Holmes to “intimate partner abuse." Balwani, who faces a separate fraud trial next year, has denied those allegations through his attorney.

Balwani also drew up a series of financial projections that have been a focal point of the trial, according to Holmes. In documents distributed to prospective investors, Theranos forecast annual revenues of $140 million in 2014 and $990 million in 2015. Other evidence presented during the trial showed the company never came remotely close to hitting those targets.

Holmes testified the 2015 revenue prediction was based largely on an anticipated expansion into Walgreens stores that never materialized.

The former Theranos CEO did take responsibility for adding the logo of Pfizer, a major drug maker, to a report extolling the effectiveness of Theranos' technology. That decision came after an internal Pfizer report that Holmes said she never saw had expressed doubts about the reliability of Theranos' blood tests.

“I wish I had done it differently," Holmes said. Several investors have testified that seeing Pfizer's logo on the report helped persuade them to invest in Theranos.

Holmes raised nearly $1 billion after founding Theranos in 2003. She faces allegations of duping investors, patients and business partners while running the Palo Alto, California, company. If convicted, she could face a prison term of up to 20 years.

Holmes has so far spent eight hours on the stand and won't return until Monday, when the trial resumes after a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Just Announced The Birth Of Her First Child

    Congratulations!!!View Entire Post ›

  • Theranos Trial: Elizabeth Holmes Takes Stand For 2nd Day

    Elizabeth Holmes spent her second day on the witness stand in the Theranos fraud case on Monday. Len Ramirez reports. (11/22/21)

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own criminal trial

    One of the biggest mysteries in former Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes' high-profile fraud trial was whether or not she would testify. Now that the prosecution has rested its case -- questioning witnesses like former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, whistleblower Erika Cheung, Theranos patients, investors, medical professionals and journalists -- Holmes is telling her side of the story under oath, her defense aiming to build the case that she did not knowingly defraud her investors. Since Holmes isn't a trained scientist, she says she listened to the guidance of the experts she hired -- she even testified that scientists and engineers designed a slide deck presented to investors.

  • Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen freed after 3-year confinement

    Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, walked out of federal court a free man on Monday at the end of his three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and other crimes. Cohen, 55, told reporters outside the U.S. District Court in Manhattan that he remained under supervised release for three years and intended to work with law enforcement to "ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and no one is ever believed to be above the law".

  • Florida massacre families to get millions for FBI's inaction

    The families of most of those killed and wounded in the 2018 Florida high school massacre announced Monday have reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the federal government over the FBI's failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded said they have reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI's failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The attorneys said the settlement's details are confidential, but a person familiar with the deal said the government will pay the families $127.5 million overall.

  • Moderna’s patent dispute with the U.S. government gets at a crucial question: control over how the drug is used

    Researchers calculate that the U.S. government provided $2.5 billion toward the development and commercialization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.

  • Mike Lindell Finally Reveals His Supreme Court Complaint, And Critics Have Notes

    The plaintiff on the MyPillow magnate's Supreme Court complaint was listed as "[Insert your state]."

  • ‘Indentured servitude’: low pay and grueling conditions fueling US truck driver shortage

    Long hours and poor working conditions have aggravated a ‘driver retention problem’ worsening the supply chain crisis Truckers take a break at the Love’s travel stop in Springville, Utah. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images At Joe’s Travel Plaza, a neon-lit rest stop on California’s main interstate highway, truckers can get a brief respite from life on the road. There’s a TV lounge, a laundry room and a free shower if you buy at least 75 gallons of fuel. There’s even a pair of massage chairs in

  • State filings detail construction work at Tesla's $1.1B factory east of Austin

    New state filings provide some additional info about the scope and progress of construction at the electric vehicle plant Tesla is building in Travis County. CEO Elon Musk has long said production will begin by the end of '21 — and these documents suggest that timeline is still intact.

  • Biden Releases Sour Crude That’s Out of Favor With U.S. Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s move to unleash supplies from U.S. petroleum reserves will flood the market with sour crude that refiners are currently shunning. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanSour crudes are heavy

  • Two lawyers who challenged 2020 election ordered to pay Dominion, Facebook, others

    A federal judge in Colorado on Monday ordered two lawyers who brought an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results to pay more than $186,000 to cover the legal fees of the groups they sued, including Facebook (now Meta) and Dominion Voting Systems.Driving the news: Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said the lawsuit "has been used to manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest." He added that the two lawyers, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, "should ha

  • Cathedral teacher fired for same-sex marriage wins appeal in case against Indy archdiocese

    Joshua Payne-Elliott was fired for his same-sex marriage in June 2019.

  • Lawyers Who Challenged 2020 Election Ordered To Pay $187,000 Legal Fees

    A federal judge called their lawsuit claiming the election was stolen from Donald Trump "an abuse of the legal system."

  • 2 lawyers who tried to challenge 2020 election results were ordered by judge to pay $187,000 as they 'should have known better'

    Attorneys Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker neglected their ethical duty in filing the "fantastical" case over the 2020 election, the judge said.

  • The Best Places for Parents to Retire—if Affordability, Healthcare, and Recreation Are Among Your Top Criteria

    Selecting the best retirement destination can be challenging. Here are some of the top options where cost of living, active lifestyle, and having access to quality healthcare are key.

  • Coal-fired power plants to close after new wastewater rule

    Climate change isn’t what’s driving some U.S. coal-fired power plants to shut down. Dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply with more stringent federal wastewater guidelines, according to state regulatory filings, as the industry continues moving away from the planet-warming fossil fuel to make electricity. The new wastewater rule requires power plants to clean coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into streams and rivers.

  • Choose a side, China tells Taiwan firms as it punishes conglomerate

    Taiwan firms operating in China need to draw a line between themselves and independence supporters, China's government said on Monday after punishing a major Taiwanese firm ostensibly for business violations. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has heaped pressure on the island to accept Beijing's rule. It said earlier this month it would hold those who support the island's formal independence, including companies, criminally liable.

  • Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Co's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon joked on Tuesday that his bank would last longer than China's Communist Party. JPMorgan has been operating in China since 1921, the same year the Communist Party was founded there.

  • A Michigan restaurant owner said she's taking her longest-serving staff on a trip to Puerto Rico as 'a little extra thank you' amid the labor shortage

    "I have a lot of respect for them and the work they do every day," the owner of Coty's Landing told MLive.