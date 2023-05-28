Elizabeth Holmes faces 6 a.m. wake-up calls and making her own bed at federal prison camp

Elizabeth Holmes is due to report to prison on May 30. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes is due to start serving her 11-year sentence Tuesday.

The Theranos founder is expected to do so at the Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, in Texas.

Bryan's rules include 6 a.m. wake-up calls and working for as little as 12 cents an hour.

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos who was convicted of four counts of fraud-related charges, is expected to start serving her 11-year sentence at a federal prison camp in Texas Tuesday.

If Holmes is sent to Bryan, about 100 miles from Houston, as a judge recommended, she can expect to wake at 6 a.m. daily and to make her own bed, according to an inmate handbook.

She will be responsible for keeping her cell clean by mopping the floors and taking out the trash — or risk discipline.

Rooms at Bryan do not have doors, according to a drawing published by The Wall Street Journal, and contain two sets of double bunks, a table, folding chairs, and lockers.

The facility offers inmates business classes and all inmates are required to hold jobs, which pay between 12 and 40 cents an hour, for a minimum of 90 days, according to the handbook.

The Stanford dropout was found guilty in January 2022 on four of the 11 fraud and conspiracy counts she was charged with.

Holmes has made several attempts to avoid going to prison, but on May 16 a judge denied her request to remain free while appealing her conviction.

She gave a series of often-bizarre pre-prison interviews to The New York Times in an attempt to rehabilitate her image. Holmes admitted to building a persona that wasn't "authentic" — lowering her voice and wearing black turtlenecks, red lipstick, and messy blonde hair.

At the prison camp, the 39-year-old mother of two will have no choice but to don khaki prison garb.

Some inmates and guards at the camp are looking forward to Holmes arriving, The Journal reported. One inmate told the newspaper that a corrections officer had joked about getting Holmes to scrub pans.

A copy of "Bad Blood," John Carreyrou's book about the rise and fall of Holmes and Theranos, is in the prison camp's library, The Journal reported.

The prison camp holds about 650 women convicted of white-collar crimes, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It's the same facility where Jen Shah, one of the women featured on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," is serving a six-and-½-year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Representatives for Holmes didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider made outside normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider