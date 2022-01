Elizabeth Holmes GUILTY of fraud. Devos family, Walmart heirs, and Rupert Murdoch DUPED by Theranos

The Daily Beast

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection is upon us, and while many of the hosts, pundits, and commentators who will be discussing it this week were watching from afar, The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right in the middle of the action.To mark the occasion, Klepper joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Beyond the Scenes, a weekly podcast hosted by The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. that takes listeners inside some of the Comedy Central program's most