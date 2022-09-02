Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict not overturned

Associated Press

An abortion-rights group on Thursday asked the Michigan Supreme Court to approve a November ballot question on whether a right to abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution. Reproductive Freedom for All filed its request with the high court after the state canvassing board rejected the ballot question on Wednesday. Abortion-rights supporters say it’s important for state residents to be able to weigh in on the abortion question, especially because of a 1931 law that would ban all abortions except to save the life of the mother that abortion opponents had hoped would be triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law has been blocked by months of court battles.