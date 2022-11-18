Elizabeth Holmes Jailed

Associated Press

The Philippines' top prison official, who is accused of plotting the killing of a radio journalist, also ordered a large hole dug at the country's main prison to search for rumored buried treasure, the justice secretary said Friday. Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag has faced a series of unusual allegations since being suspended last month, including the breeding of horses and snakes at the overcrowded prison complex at the southern fringe of metropolitan Manila and neglect resulting in the bodies of 176 prisoners piling up at a funeral home.