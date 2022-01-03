Elizabeth Holmes jury unable to reach verdict on several counts





The jury in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes said they were deadlocked and "unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three of the counts" in a note on Monday.

Before sending the jury back to continue weighing those counts, Judge Edward. J. Davila provided them with deadlock instructions and reiterated the presumption of innocence for Holmes, ABC News reported.

The 37-year-old faces nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as prosecutors argued that the blood-testing startup intentionally misled patients and investors.

Coming two weeks after the jury began deliberations - including some time off for the holidays - Monday's note is the first substantive signal of where the jury stands, per ABC News.

Holmes is accused of being part of a multimillion-dollar scheme in which she deceived investors by praising her own blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough despite its significant flaws.

If convicted, she could face decades in prison.