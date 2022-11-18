Elizabeth Holmes - live: Cory Booker calls for leniency for Theranos founder as prosecutors demand 15 years

Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes is set to learn her fate today as she is sentenced for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup.

Prosecutors have asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence the 38-year-old to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.

Assistant US attorney Robert Leach called the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” and rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was among 140 friends, family and supporters who asked Judge Davila for leniency.

Holmes’ lawyers have cast her as a scapegoat who overcame a toxic relationship with Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to become a loving mother. They have argued that sending Holmes to prison was “unnecessary” and asked for an 18 month period of home incarceration.

Holmes was convicted in January of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company, Theranos, concluding a trial that gripped both Silicon Valley and the international media outlets which initially helped propel her to stardom.

An attempt at requesting a new trial faltered — she claimed that one of the key witnesses acknowledged regrets about the proceedings, however, he stood by his testimony — and on Friday she will be sentenced, with prosecutors calling for 15 years in jail for her crimes.

Here's a comprehensive recap on how we got to today's sentencing.

Media gather at San Jose federal courthouse

A large media presence have already arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose ahead of Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing.

John Carreyrou, the Wall Street Journal reporter whose coverage was so integral to the unravelling of Theranos, is at the scene.

It’s Elizabeth Holmes sentencing day… A lot of press already at the courthouse… pic.twitter.com/cSxZAQrypk — John Carreyrou (@JohnCarreyrou) November 18, 2022

Elizabeth Holmes’ friends and family provided dozens of photographs of the Theranos founder to the court as they asked for leniency at today’s sentencing.

Elizabeth Holmes and husband Billy Evans welcomed their first son in 2021 (Elizabeth Holmes sentencing memorandum)

Billy Evans says his wife Elizabeth Holmes’ capacity to change the world is ‘endless' (Elizabeth Holmes sentencing memorandum)

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans with their husky Balto, who they say was carried off by a mountain lion (Elizabeth Holmes memorandum sentencing)

Elizabeth Holmes married Billy Evans in 2019. The couple have one child and are expecting their second (Elizabeth Holmes sentencing memorandum)

Elizabeth Holmes as a child with her mother Noel (Elizabeth Holmes sentencing memorandum)

Today, a federal judge will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.

Holmes’ sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall.

US District Judge Edward Davila will take center stage as he weighs the federal government’s recommendation to send Holmes, 38, to federal prison for 15 years.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the judge's decision:

US Senator Cory Booker is among the 140 friends, family and supporters to ask Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing judge for leniency.

“I still believe that she holds onto the hope that she can make contributions to the lives of others, and that she can, despite mistakes, make the world a better place,” Booker wrote in a letter to Judge Edward Davila.

Mr Booker said that he still considers Holmes to be a friend.

Elizabeth Holmes speaks on stage during the closing session of the Clinton Global Initiative 2015 (Getty)

True Crime stories have slowly but surely been taking over pop culture – encompassing everything from podcasts to TV series.

In the case of The Dropout, it’s taken the form of both.

The hit documentary podcast, focusing on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multi-billion-dollar health tech company Theranos, was adapted into an eight-episode miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried.

But what was fact and what was fiction?

Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ ex-lover and Theranos partner, was also convicted of fraud and conspiracy

In July 2022, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was also found guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges.

Megan Sheets reported on the verdict at the time.

Once-lionized entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes wrapped up seven days of testimony in her criminal fraud trial in early December 2021, largely having used the time to defend her actions as CEO of the startup Theranos. The company she founded had soared on the promise of innovative blood-testing technology only to crash in a sordid display of failure and alleged deceit.

Holmes alternately took responsibility for her missteps as CEO and cast herself as the abused victim of her former lover and business partner Sunny Balwani. She also repeatedly said she couldn't recall her actions at key points even when confronted with internal documents including her own emails.

Here are five takeaways from the trial to help you catch up as both sides prepare for closing arguments next week, after which the case will be in the hands of the jury.

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys’ characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has cast herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.

In an 82-page document filed last week, Holmes' lawyers tried to persuade US District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a “caricature to be mocked and vilified."

If Davila decides she send her to prison, Holmes' lawyers argued she should be sentenced to no more than 18 months — a fraction of the maximum of 20 years she is facing after being convicted on four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year.

Read on:

A key witness in the Elizabeth Holmes trial reiterated his initial testimony which had been questioned by defence attorneys, causing the Theranos founder’s bid for a new trial to falter.

Andrea Blanco reported on the development back in October.

In September, the Theranos founder asked for a new trial just weeks before her original sentencing date.

In a court filing, Ms Holmes stated that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, a key witness in her initial trial, visited her home on August 8 and told her partner that prosecutors had twisted his testimony.

Abe Asher reported for The Independent.

Elizabeth Holmes’s sentencing was postponed in early October after claims that the prosecution allegedly engaged in misconduct.

Andrea Blanco and Abe Asher explain what happened.

The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley s culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Will anyone in the tech industry actually take this moment to heart? Don’t count on it.

Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder ahead of her sentencing.

Also in September, the disgraced Theranos CEO requested a new trial, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup.

In September, a federal judge on tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

In July 2022, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was also found guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges.

Megan Sheets reported on the verdict at the time.

Greed, fear, and desire are all alive and well in California. Tech entrepreneurs with a good sales pitch will always be able to part fools from their money, writes James Moore.

In January 2022, a jury found once-ascendant Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing start-up company Theranos, which promised a revolutionary advancement in healthcare while raising millions of dollars.

Alex Woodward reported on the verdict.

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company, Theranos, concluding a trial that gripped both Silicon Valley and the international media outlets which initially helped propel her to stardom.

She has now requested a new trial just weeks before she was set to be sentenced, claiming that one of the key witnesses has acknowledged regrets about the proceedings.

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes requested a new trial earlier in September, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup.

Read the full story here:

A federal judge, in September, tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time.

Read the full story here:

The sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was delayed.

The decision was made by US District Judge Edward Davila, Mr Davida reviewed claims raised by Holmes’s attorneys that the prosecution allegedly engaged in misconduct by forcing a key witness in her initial trial to give testimony that made “everyone look bad.”

Read more about what happened here:

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company, Theranos, concluding a trial that gripped both Silicon Valley and the international media outlets which initially helped propel her to stardom.

She has now requested a new trial just weeks before she was set to be sentenced, claiming that one of the key witnesses has acknowledged regrets about the proceedings.

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.

In an 82-page document filed late Thursday, Holmes’ lawyers tried to persuade U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a “caricature to be mocked and vilified.”

Read the full story here:

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys’ characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.

Read the full story here:

