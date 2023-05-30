Elizabeth Holmes news – latest: Theranos founder to report to Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence

Elizabeth Holmes is set to report to prison this week to begin her 11-year sentence for the blood-testing scam at the heart of her start-up, Theranos.

Earlier in May, a federal appeals court rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her January 2022 conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes had asked a federal judge to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on 30 May.

A delay was granted to give Holmes time to sort out several issues, including child care for her one-year-old son William and three-month-old daughter Invicta. Holmes had originally been ordered to begin her prison sentence on 27 April.

The father of both children is William “Billy” Evans, whom she met after breaking up with her former romantic and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny,” Balwani, who began serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence last month in Southern California.

Balwani was convicted of 12 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy committed while he was Theranos' chief operating officer.

Holmes is expected to be incarcerated in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of her hometown of Houston.

Key points

Holmes says she’s working on new inventions but admits ‘mistakes’

04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Elizabeth Holmes has said she is working on new healthcare-related inventions and will continue to do so behind bars in a new interview after a high-profile trial that saw her getting convicted and jailed on fraud charges.

In an interview to The New York Times, the former chief executive of Theranos admitted to making “many mistakes”.

Maroosha Muzaffar reports.

Elizabeth Holmes admits to ‘so many mistakes’ in first interview post trial

Holmes says actors are playing a ‘character I created’ in dramatisations of her downfall

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has addressed the dramatisations of her downfall in a new interview.

Holmes was found guilty in January last year of defrauding investors out of more than $100m (£79m) in her blood-testing start-up.

The rise and fall of her Silicon Valley biotech company was dramatised in Hulu’s 2022 miniseries The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried in the lead role. Later, it was reported that Jennifer Lawrence had dropped out of playing homes in a film adaptation after seeing Seyfried’s performance.

Tom Murray has the story.

Elizabeth Holmes says Amanda Seyfried played a ‘character I created’ in The Dropout

Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal

Tuesday 30 May 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors.

In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that Holmes’ appeal did not show that she would have received a shorter sentence or have her conviction reversed due to errors made during her trial.

Read more...

Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal

Holmes ordered to pay $125m back to Rupert Murdoch

Monday 29 May 2023 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has been ordered to repay Rupert Murdoch the entire $125m he invested in her failed blood-testing start-up, part of $452m to be paid in restitution to victims of the scam.

Holmes, 39, was also ordered by Judge Edward Davila to begin her 11-year sentence as she tries to overturn her conviction for fraud after a trial in San Jose, California, last year.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Elizabeth Holmes ordered to pay $125m back to Rupert Murdoch

As Holmes heads to prison for fraud, questions remain about her motives

Monday 29 May 2023 20:53 , Oliver O'Connell

As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase.

The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture.

But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.

Read more...

As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, questions remain about her motives