Elizabeth Holmes news: Theranos founder surrenders to Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence

Elizabeth Holmes has reported to prison to begin her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing Silicon Valley start-up Theranos.

Wearing a beige sweater, jeans and sneakers, the 39-year-old mother of two was directed into Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, by staff from the Federal Bureau of Prisons minutes before a court-imposed deadline of 2pm on Tuesday.

A federal appeals court rejected her bid to remain out of prison earlier this month while she attempts to overturn her January 2022 conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

A delay was granted to give Holmes time to sort out child care for her one-year-old son William and three-month-old daughter Invicta. Holmes had originally been ordered to begin her prison sentence on 27 April.

Holmes spent the Memorial Day weekend with husband Billy Evans and their children near their home in San Diego, before surrendering to authorities in Texas.

She has also been ordered to pay $452m in restitution to out-of-pocket investors, including Rupert Murdoch and Betsy DeVos.

Her former romantic and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, began serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence last month in Southern California.

Tuesday 30 May 2023 17:14 , Bevan Hurley

Elizabeth Holmes was ordered to pay restitution of $452m to out-of-pocket investors in her failed blood testing business Theranos by a judge in California earlier this month.

Among those due to be repaid were Rupert Murdoch, who was in line to received $125m, and former Secretary of State Betsy DeVos.

Other donors included Henry Kissinger, and the Walton family, the billionaire owners of Walmart.

Holmes told the New York Times in a recent interview that she could not afford to pay her legal bills.

She stands to earn between $1.15 and 12 cents an hour carrying out menial tasks at Camp Bryan, the Texas prison where she is due to report to on Tuesday.

The near half billion dollar sum is unlikely to ever be repaid.

Elizabeth Holmes during her time as Theranos CEO (Associated Press)

Pictured: The Texas prison where Elizabeth Holmes will report to on Tuesday

Tuesday 30 May 2023 17:34 , Bevan Hurley

Elizabeth Holmes is due to report to a federal prison in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday to begin her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors of her Theranos blood testing startup.

Inmates at the all-female prison told the Wall Street Journal they were looking forward to welcoming the disgraced tech entrepreneur.

“I want to be her friend,” one told the Journal.

Holmes, 39, is appealing her fraud conviction and sentence, and continued to plead her innocence in a recentNew York Times interview.

At Bryan, the mother of two will face a gruelling daily schedule beginning at 6am, when inmates are woken up for meals and work. Those who fail to comply with the strict wakeup rules are subject to punishments.

Inmates can earn between $1.15 and 12 cents an hour on work programmes.

Dawn breaks at the Federal Prison Camp where Elizabeth Holmes, the former founder and CEO of Theranos, is expected to arrive to begin her 11 year sentence for fraud relating to the defunct company Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. (AP)

How long will Elizabeth Holmes serve?

Tuesday 30 May 2023 18:07 , Bevan Hurley

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison last year after being convicted of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy at trial.

She continues to appeal her conviction and sentence, and tried to delay the start of her sentence several times.

A judge has ordered her to report to prison, believed to be the Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, prisoners must serve 85 per cent of their sentence.

In Holmes’ case, that would be 9 and a half years in prison, making her eligible for release in December 2032.

Federal Prison Camp Bryan, in Texas, is a minimum security facility where Elizabeth Holmes is due to begin her 11-year sentence for fraud (Federal Bureau of Prisons)

What is Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth?

Tuesday 30 May 2023 18:16 , Bevan Hurley

At the height of her Theranos fame in 2014, Elizabeth Holmes was touted by Forbes as being the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

At the age of 30, the blood testing company she founded was valued at $9bn, giving her an estimated net worth of $4.5bn.

After Theranos’ stunning downfall, and with the company losing almost all of its value, Forbes issued a revised estimate in 2016 putting her wealth at zero.

Ms Holmes and former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani were this month ordered to pay restitution of $450m to investors, but appear unlikely to be able to pay.

She recently told the New York Times she is unable to even afford her legal fees.

Her husband Billy Evans is heir to a San Diego hospitality chain.

Elizabeth Holmes went from an estimated net worth of $4.5bn in 2014 to zero two years later (Associated Press)

Who is Holmes’ husband Billy Evans?

Tuesday 30 May 2023 18:30 , Bevan Hurley

While Elizabeth Holmes’ spectacular fall has been pored over in countless news reports, documentaries, several books, and a TV miniseries, little is known about her marriage to hotel heir William “Billy” Evans.

The couple met in the fall of 2017 at a Fleet Week charity event in San Francisco, as Holmes’ blood-testing business Theranos was under federal investigation.

“I was captivated by her childish wonder and authenticity,” Mr Evans wrote in a gushing letter to the judge ahead of her sentencing last year.

As Holmes’ billion-dollar tech startup crumbled around her, their relationship grew closer.

He was a constant presence during her trial, conviction and sentencing to 11 years prison on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in California last year.

Here’s what we know about Billy Evans.

Who is Billy Evans, the husband of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes?

Deadline approaches for Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison

Tuesday 30 May 2023 18:36 , Bevan Hurley

The deadline for Elizabeth Holmes to report to federal prison to begin her 11-year sentence for fraud is fast approaching.

A federal judge ordered the Theranos founder to begin serving the sentence by 2pm on Tuesday 30 May.

With less than half an hour to go, there’s still no sign that Holmes has arrived at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, 100 miles north of Houston.

News cameras are showing a livestream of the entrance to the all-female low security prison.

Dawn breaks at the Federal Prison Camp where Elizabeth Holmes, the former founder and CEO of Theranos, is expected to arrive to begin her 11 year sentence for fraud relating to the defunct company Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. (AP)

Amanda Seyfried says she ‘feels' for Elizabeth Holmes children

Tuesday 30 May 2023 18:40 , Bevan Hurley

Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, says she “feels” for her two young children as reports to prison to begin her 11-year sentence.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress said Holmes’ two young children are “hanging in the balance”.

“As a parent, as a mom, I’m just like, life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways it’s fair for her,” she said.

Seyfried won plaudits for her portrayal of the Theranos founder in the 2022 Hulu miniseries The Dropout.

Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout’ (Hulu)

'Bad Blood, the final final chapter’

Tuesday 30 May 2023 18:48 , Bevan Hurley

John Carreyrou, the former Wall Street Journal reporter whose dogged reporting uncovered the Theranos scam, has weighed in after Elizabeth Holmes reported for prison to begin her 11-year sentence on Tuesday.

“Bad Blood, the final final chapter,” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

Mr Carreyrou’s 2018 bestselling book Bad Blood documented how Holmes had lied to investors about her blood testing startup.

Bad Blood, the final final chapter https://t.co/narCgJ5Dyn — John Carreyrou (@JohnCarreyrou) May 30, 2023

Selfless visionary or scheming grifter?

Tuesday 30 May 2023 19:50 , Bevan Hurley

From college dropout at 19 to billionaire at 30 and prison at 39, Elizabeth Holmes has had a life trajectory unlike any of her Silicon Valley peers.

Her tainted legacy will continue to be fought over for years to come, Bevan Hurley writes.

Inside Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’s shocking downfall

How will Elizabeth Holmes keep in touch with her family from jail?

14:30 , Megan Sheets

Elizabeth Holmes is married to Billy Evans, and the pair have two children, William, 2, and newborn Invicta. She lives around 100 miles from her family, who will be permitted to visit her in prison at weekends.

Inmates at Camp Bryan are also permitted to take part in video sessions with their friends and family, according to the handbook, as well as to send and receive text messages.

Prior to beginning her sentence at Camp Bryan, Holmes spent the weekend with her husband and children at the beach.

WATCH: Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin sentence

15:00 , Megan Sheets

What will a day in jail look like for Elizabeth Holmes?

15:30 , Megan Sheets

Camp Bryan, where Elizabeth Holmes has begun her 11-year sentence, houses around 500 inmates, and runs a variety of programmes intended to prepare prisoners for life after incarceration, according to the minimum security prison’s handbook.

Holmes’ day will begin at 6am, when inmates are woken up for meals and work; people failing to comply with the strict wakeup rules are subject to punishments. Inmates are then counted at five different times during the day, when they must assemble in specific areas (once again, punishments are doled out to those who are not present at these times).

The prison features a study, game room, and work programmes that see all inmates take part in a six-week course on the importance of efficiency in the workplace before they are placed into a role – with some prisoners earning as little as $0.12 in some assignments.

According to the handbook, “All designated inmates are required to develop a financial plan to meet their financial obligations”, which for Holmes will mean reparations of $452m.

