Elizabeth Holmes requests new trial, claiming key witness against her has regrets

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking for a new trial after one of the key witnesses in her case told her he “feels guilty” for testifying against her, she claimed Tuesday.

Holmes was convicted of one count of conspiracy and three counts of wire fraud in January for a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud Theranos’ investors.

In a new court filing in the Southern District of California, her attorneys claimed that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff came to her home and conveyed that he felt uncomfortable with how his testimony played out.

Rosendorff now feels “like he had done something wrong,” according to the filing — a statement that qualifies as new evidence and merits a retrial, Holmes’s lawyers wrote.

Holmes claimed that the Theranos blood sample analyzer tested conditions like diabetes and cancer faster, more accurately and more reliably than rival products on the market. Evidence presented at her trial showed she knew her claims were false and even used testing machines made by other companies to produce results she claimed as Theranos’s own.

Rosendorff testified that he left the company in 2015 because he thought the accuracy and reliability of the tests undermined his integrity as a physician.

The company’s former president and COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was found guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July.

Both are set to be sentenced this fall. Holmes, who is currently free on bail, faces up to 20 years in prison.

With News Wire Services