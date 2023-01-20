Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say

Elizabeth Holmes lives on an expensive estate while appealing her conviction, prosecutors said in a court filing. CNBC/Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes lives on an expensive estate, prosecutors said in a court filing.

They said her estate costs $13,000 a month in upkeep, according to cash statements from Holmes.

The Theranos founder still shows "no remorse to her victims," prosecutors said.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes still shows "no remorse to victims" and is living on an estate costing $13,000 a month during her appeal, US prosecutors said.

In a court document filed on Thursday, government lawyers said Holmes had lived on the estate for more than a year. They said the estate costs more than $13,000 to maintain each month, according to cash flow statements Holmes has given to the US probation office, per the document, reviewed by Insider.

After being found guilty of four fraud-related charges, Holmes in November was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison. She appealed her conviction in early December, according to court filings.

Holmes "continues to show no remorse to her victims," the prosecutors said in the document.

Under the justice system, criminal defendants should begin serving their custodial sentence, the prosecutors said in the document. But Holmes wants to relax her travel restrictions due to "vague references" to her partner Billy Evans's work schedule, they added in the document.

Holmes has listed Evans's salary as $0, but has also said that he paid the bills every month, the prosecutors said in the document.

"There are not two systems of justice — one for the wealthy and one for the poor — there is one criminal justice system in this country," they wrote in the document.

The prosecutors said it was time for Holmes to "answer for her crimes committed nearly a decade ago" and "begin serving the term of imprisonment imposed by this Court," per the document.

Holmes, who was depicted in the Hulu drama "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried, dropped out of Stanford at 19 to start her blood-testing startup Theranos and grew its value to $9 billion. She's expected to report to prison on April 27, 2023.

Read the original article on Business Insider