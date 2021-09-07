Elizabeth Holmes' trial to dissect downfall of a tech star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just six years ago, Elizabeth Holmes seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley's next superstar. She was the subject of business magazine cover stories describing her as the youngest self-made female billionaire in history, former President Bill Clinton was reverently quizzing her about her thoughts on technology, and then Vice President Joe Biden was hailing her ideas as an inspiration.

Now Holmes is about to head into a San Jose, California, courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped wealthy investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises.

If convicted by a jury in a trial that begins Wednesday, Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning reversal of fortune for an entrepreneur whose wealth once was pegged at $4.5 billion. That amount represented her 50% stake in Theranos, a Palo Alto, California, biotech startup she founded in 2003 after dropping out of Stanford University at the age of 19.

Besides rehashing Holmes' stunning rise and fall, the three-month trial may also shine a light on how style sometimes overshadows substance in Silicon Valley, which prides itself on an ethos of logic, data and science over emotion.

Holmes' saga has peeled back the curtain on a “fake it until you make it" strategy that's been adopted by other ambitious startups who believe that with just need a little more time to perfect their promised breakthroughs they can join the hallowed ranks of Apple, Google, Facebook and other tech pioneers that sprang up in the 50-mile corridor from San Francisco to San Jose.

“I came away thinking she was just a zealot who really believed her technology would really work so maybe she could fudge just a little bit," said author Ken Auletta, who has written extensively about Silicon Valley and was given behind-the-scenes access to Holmes for a 2014 profile in The New Yorker magazine. “I came away thinking she really believed what she was doing was a public good. And if it had worked, it would have been a public good."

If nothing else, Holmes proved to be a master marketer while pitching the premise that Theranos would help people avoid having to tell their loved ones “goodbye too soon."

Theranos — a name derived from the words “therapy" and “diagnosis"— claimed to be perfecting a technology that could test for hundreds of diseases by extracting just a few drops of blood from a quick finger prick done at “wellness centers" across the U.S.

Holmes promised the samples would be tested in a specially designed machine named after famed inventor Thomas Edison. In her spiel, they would cost a fraction of traditional tests that require a doctor's referral and vials of drawn blood before lab processing that could take days to deliver results.

Told in Holmes' husky voice, the story sounded so compelling that she could assemble a well-connected board of directors that helped burnish Theranos' credibility. The board included former U.S. Secretary of States Henry Kissinger and George Shultz, former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Sen. Sam Nunn, former Wells Fargo Bank CEO Richard Kovacevich, and her former adviser at Stanford, Channing Robertson, who quit his tenured job as a chemical engineering professor after deciding she had Beethoven-like qualities.

Holmes tried to cast herself in the mold of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, even adopting his habit of wearing mostly black turtlenecks.

Besides recruiting an impressive board, Holmes also raised nearly $900 million before Theranos' collapse, triggered by a series of explosive Wall Street Journal articles that revealed serious flaws in the company's technology.

The Journal articles spurred an inquiry by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a civil lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC case resulted in a $500,000 settlement without an admission of wrongdoing, but still proved to be the end of Theranos, which shut down in 2018.

Significant amounts of the money pouring into Theranos came from billionaire investors, including media baron Rupert Murdoch, Walmart's Walton family, the DeVos family that included former U.S. Education Secretary Becky DeVos, Mexico business mogul Carlos Slim and former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison.

Some of those investors, as well some of Theranos' former board members, are expected to testify during the trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.

Holmes may take the witness stand, based on court documents filed leading up to the trial. If she does, her lawyers have indicated in recently unsealed filings that she will testify that some of her statements and actions while running Theranos were the result of “intimate partner abuse” inflicted by the company’s chief operating officer and her secret lover, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who faces multiple fraud charges in a separate trial scheduled to begin next year.

“That will be extraordinary,” predicted Auletta, who observed and interviewed Holmes and Balwani together on multiple occasions while he was writing his profile. “My impression was she was the dominant one in that relationship. If she started a sentence, he would wait for her to finish it."

Balwani's lawyer has denied Holmes' allegations.

It remains to be seen if the license plate on the car that Balwani used to drive to Theranos' former headquarters will be become part of the evidence submitted during the trial. It read: “VDVICI," an abbreviation for the triumphant words Julius Caesar is supposed to have once written to the Roman Senate, “veni, vidi, vici" — Latin for “I came, I saw, I conquered."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Report: 150 starved to death in Ethiopia's Tigray in August

    A least 150 people starved to death last month in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region amid a near-complete blockade of food aid by federal and allied authorities, the Tigray forces say, while close to half a million people face famine conditions. It is the largest public assessment yet of starvation deaths, though The Associated Press reported at least 125 deaths in a single district earlier this year. Food aid ran out last month in Tigray, a region of 6 million people, as the United Nations has described intense searches and delays of humanitarian cargo by Ethiopian authorities who fear aid will reach the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for the past 10 months after a political falling-out.

  • Texas Governor Signs Sweeping Law Restricting Voting Rights

    Gov. Greg Abbott signed GOP-led legislation in Texas that bans 24-hour and drive-through voting, creates harsher voter ID requirements for mail-in voting, and more.

  • Man arrested at SLC airport for unruly behavior on flight

    A man was arrested upon a flight's landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport after berating the crew and fellow passengers, according to witnesses.

  • Biden to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California in final days before recall election

    Gavin Newsom is favored in polls but incumbents can face an enthusiasm gap. The leading GOP contender is radio talk show host Larry Elder.

  • Farewell, paper tickets

    Tickets were once mementos — physical items soaked in memories and nostalgia, tucked away in attics and scrapbooks. They are now barcodes on our phones.By the numbers: 98% of NFL fans used mobile tickets during preseason games this summer, according to the league. That's up from 67% in 2019.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free67% of transactions on ticket marketplace SeatGeek in 2021 have been made on mobile, per the company. That's

  • Lockheed, Northrop invest in a startup that wants to refuel satellites in space

    San Francisco-based Orbit Fab secured $10 million in its latest funding round, and defense companies want to be a part of the company's growth.

  • Green groups push for UN climate conference delay because of COVID restrictions

    Green groups say a critical UN climate summit hosted by the U.K. in Scotland this fall should be delayed because COVID restrictions and costs will hinder poor and vulnerable nations' participation.Driving the news: The Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of climate NGOs, cited lack of vaccine access, rising travel and hotel costs and other factors.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."An in-person [conference of parties] COP in early November would de

  • Merkel seeks to boost party before election, rebukes deputy

    Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel painted a rosy picture of her government's record on Tuesday and assailed the possibility of a future left-wing administration, seeking to boost her struggling party's candidate as she addressed what is expected to be the German parliament's last session before the Sept. 26 election. Merkel also rebuked her deputy, who is a rival party's candidate to succeed her and currently leading polls, over a comment in which he jokingly described people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as “guinea pigs.” An unusually partisan speech to lawmakers by Merkel, who has largely stayed out of the campaign on the grounds that outgoing leaders should hold back, appeared to reflect mounting concern over her center-right Union bloc's prospects under would-be successor Armin Laschet.

  • WATCH: Kyle Larson’s ‘video game move’ from Denny Hamlin’s bumper cam

    Relive the last lap of the 2021 Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway and Kyle Larson's 'video game move' from the rear bumper camera of Denny Hamlin's race-winning car.

  • Medvedev, qualifier Fernandez get early start at US Open

    Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev and Canadian teen qualifier Leylah Fernandez will have afternoon quarter-final matches on Tuesday at the US Open.

  • Kentucky special session on COVID-19 starts with many lawmakers not wearing masks

    With most members not wearing masks, the Kentucky House of Representatives kicked off a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly Tuesday morning to deal with the state’s surging COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Philippines defers new COVID-19 plan, maintains capital curbs

    The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.

  • Just How Rich Are Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • 'Declutter Like a Mother' author on how to live a minimalist lifestyle

    Allie Casazza joins us to discuss her debut book, "Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Life."

  • Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety after 'a few (wine) hiccups'

    The cookbook author announced last December that she was no longer drinking.

  • Monica Lewinsky: The real life of the former White House intern in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

    Former White House intern and employee is an activist, speaker, and writer

  • Hayley Mills talks new memoir

    Mills, hand-picked by Walt Disney himself, starred in Disney films throughout the 1960s and her new book takes readers behind the scenes of those golden days.

  • 'Beautiful World, Where Are You': Sally Rooney finds meaning in sex, friendship as the world burns

    Irish author Sally Rooney's new novel, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," is an intimate and piercingly smart story about sex and friendship.

  • Sex and Friendship at the End of Times in 'Beautiful World, Where Are You'

    'Beautiful World, Where Are You' takes up with the literary superstar's usual subjects (sex, friendship, money, the people who have or don't have these things). But it goes where her previous novels could not.

  • ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim and dog Walter share details of new book

    Pilgrim’s first book, “Walter Does His Best: A Frenchie Adventure in Kindness and Muddy Paws,” is inspired by the adventures of her own dog, Walter.