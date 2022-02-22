Elizabeth Howell's killing near SUNY Potsdam shocks neighbors of Patterson native

On the block in Patterson where Elizabeth Howell grew up, shoveled snow and regularly played with the dogs across the street, longtime neighbors on Monday were still processing that she won't be coming home from college.

Howell, known as Beth, was gunned down Friday evening just outside the campus of SUNY Potsdam where she was a senior majoring in music education and planning a teaching career.

"She was just such a wonderful person who had a very promising life ahead of her," said Kim Carmody, who lives across Alden Road from the Howells. "It's another case of senseless gun violence. I just don't understand it."

Kim Carmody of Patterson remembers her neighbor, Elizabeth Howell, Feb. 21, 2022. Howell, a student at SUNY Potsdam was gunned down off campus on Friday, Feb. 18.

Howell, who graduated from Brewster High School in 2018, was the only member of her class to enroll at Potsdam, near the Canadian border, drawn to the college by its Crane School of Music, where she became a member of the symphony orchestra.

The grief caused by the killing is matched only by its mystery, as state police try to figure out a motive and how the 21-year-old cellist crossed paths with her killer.

They arrested Michael Snow at his home in Massena 20 miles away on Saturday, his 31st birthday, after obtaining search warrants based on video of the car the suspect had been driving. He was charged with second-degree murder, accused of intentionally . killing Howell, according to the felony complaint by a state police investigator.

The complaint offered no further details about the shooting. But Potsdam police on Monday said that witnesses at the scene heard three gunshots fired from a gray car on College Park Road just before 5:45 p.m. and that Howell had managed to run off a short distance before collapsing.

Police moments later found her lying unconscious near the corner of East Drive. After lifesaving efforts by police and paramedics, she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It was believed that she had just left the music school and was heading home to her apartment. Police have found no connection between Howell and Snow.

Elizabeth Howell, a Patterson native, plays cello on stage at Hosmer Hall at SUNY Potsdam.

State police released a picture of a gray Honda Civic that Snow was driving that evening. Between 5 and 8:30 p.m., police know the car passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena.

They have asked for assistance from anyone who may have seen the car or have video of it during that time.

On Monday, state and environmental conservation police searched a stretch of Route 11B along the St. Regis River, looking for the gun used in the killing, according to WWNY, a television station in Watertown.

Howell lived at the top of Alden Road, overlooking Putnam Lake. She swam for the Putnam Lake Piranhas for years and when she outgrew that, she helped run the team and was head lifeguard at the lake in recent years.

She volunteered at Green Chimneys, the residential treatment center nearby, and danced ballet and appeared in school performances and with local theater groups.

"She was a lovely, sweet girl, always friendly," said neighbor Edna Panigrosso. "I was just plain shocked ... You send your child to college and she doesn't come back. You can't comprehend it. It makes no sense."

Laura Russo, chairwoman of the Putnam Lake Park District, said Howell had an aura about her that put people at ease. She trained lifeguards, gave swim lessons and even from college this month she was recruiting lifeguards for the summer on Facebook.

Edna Panigrosso of Patterson remembers her neighbor, Elizabeth Howell, Feb. 21, 2022. Howell, a student at SUNY Potsdam was gunned down off campus on Friday, Feb. 18.

"She had that personality that if you were upset or angry, if she spent just a few minutes with you, things were better," Russo said. "I'm devastated and I didn't get to know her that long. For the community this is totally heartbreaking."

There was no answer at the Howells' door Monday afternoon. Her parents, musicians themselves, told the New York Post on Sunday that their daughter was a compassionate, talented young woman always intent on helping people.

Carmody said she saw that firsthand for years since moving there in 2005. Howell and her younger sister would frequently come over to take care of and play with her dogs. And Howell would shovel neighbors' driveways.

"The thought of not seeing her ever again, I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around that," Carmody said. "It's still really hard to believe."

