Elizabeth Hurley, 56, poses in white string bikini from swimwear line: ‘Happy weekend’

Elizabeth Hurley is back in her bikini – but did she ever really stop?

On Saturday, the British model and swimwear designer made sure to heat up the wintry months by rocking a skimpy white string bikini. The 56-year-old, who appeared to be at a tropical oasis, completed her summery look with a straw hat, slick sun-kissed tresses and her signature smile.

"Happy weekend," Hurley captioned the video.

The star appeared to be modeling her "Celestial Bikini," which features "gleaming gold chains and body sculpting Italian Lycra" to "make this the sexiest string bikini ever," as noted on her swimwear brand's site.

ELIZABETH HURLEY STUNS IN BIKINI DURING 'PRETEND VACATION': 'NOT COMPLAINING'

Elizabeth Hurley has gone viral for her sizzling swimsuit snaps. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Hurley earned immediate praise from her 2.3 million followers.

"Wow!!!" commented Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kathy Jacobs, known as the "oldest rookie" at age 58.

"Gorgeous as ever," one user chimed.

"Happy weekend dream woman," another added.

Elizabeth Hurley earned praise from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kathy Jacobs (pictured here). Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The "Royals" actress, who is known for proudly flaunting her physique, recently shared some of her bikini body secrets with the U.K.'s Sunday Times.

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," Hurley said last year. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke, but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley continued. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

But the star has one weakness – peanut butter.

Elizabeth Hurley revealed her biggest weakness last year. Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

"I have one spoon, then another, and I’ve emptied the jar before you know it," Hurley admitted.

And when it comes to going under the knife, Hurley said she’s not a fan of excess plastic surgery.

"No! I don’t think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you’ve got filler," she said. "It’s not my cup of tea."

Hurley also noted that your mindset is just as important.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 56, REFLECTS ON HER VIRAL QUARANTINE BIKINI PHOTOS: ‘IT WAS CHALLENGING’

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley. Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images

"I am more immature by the moment – my son is more mature than me," she said. "I used to be grown-up, but I’ve lost it."

Hurley launched her London-based swimwear line in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

ELIZABETH HURLEY ENJOYS 'STAYCATION' WITH TOPLESS BIKINI PHOTO

Elizabeth Hurley launched her London-based swimwear line in 2005. Getty

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."