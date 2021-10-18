Elizabeth Hurley, 56, reveals her bikini body secrets, says excess plastic surgery ‘is not my cup of tea’

At age 56, Elizabeth Hurley is feeling younger than ever.

The British actress and model, who has gone viral for her sizzling bikini snaps, revealed her secrets to staying in shape.

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," the star told U.K.’s Sunday Times. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley continued. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

But the star has one weakness – peanut butter.

"I have one spoon, then another, and I’ve emptied the jar before you know it," Hurley admitted.

Hurley also enjoys an occasional piece of nicotine gum.

"I stopped smoking 10 years ago," she said. "But I can’t give up the Nicorette."

And when it comes to going under the knife, Hurley said she’s not a fan of excess plastic surgery.

"No! I don’t think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you’ve got filler," she said. "It’s not my cup of tea."

Hurley also noted that your mindset is just as important.

"I am more immature by the moment – my son is more mature than me," she said. "I used to be grown-up but I’ve lost it."

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."