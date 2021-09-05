Elizabeth Hurley, 56, rocks a plunging low-cut cocktail dress to celebrate David Walliams’ 50th birthday

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to make an entrance.

On Saturday, the model and actress attended her pal David Walliams’ 50th birthday party at Claridge’s Hotel in London.

The swimsuit designer made sure to have all eyes on her as she arrived at the luxury Mayfair venue rocking a shimmering oil spill-hued cocktail dress with a dangerously low v-neck cut that reached down her midriff. The British star completed the look with a matching wide belt to cinch her waist, a glimmering clutch and strappy open-toe stilettos.

The 56-year-old was all smiles as she rocked tousled tresses to complement her glowy features and signature smoky eyes.

The night out was a special occasion for Hurley, who usually keeps busy modeling her swimsuit line for her 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Most recently, she posed in a seafoam-green one-piece as she encouraged her followers to use a discount code to purchase similar "glorious one-pieces" from her collection.

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."