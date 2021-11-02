Elizabeth Hurley's white chain-link bikini shows off her sculpted abs: 'Finally!'

Another day, another bikini for Elizabeth Hurley.

On Monday, the model, actress and swimsuit designer unveiled a new crisp white two-piece featuring a plunging neckline and golden chain-links. Hurley modeled the latest creation from her swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beachwear Collection, pairing it with a straw hat and tousled tresses.

The 56-year-old perfectly showcased her sculpted abs and age-defying features as she soaked up the sun.

"Finally!" Hurley captioned the sizzling snap. "My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white – say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini."

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 56, REFLECTS ON HER VIRAL QUARANTINE BIKINI PHOTOS: ‘IT WAS CHALLENGING’

The British star, who has gone viral for her swimsuit pics, recently shared her secrets to staying in shape.

Elizabeth Hurley, a model and actress, is also a celebrated swimsuit designer. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," the star told U.K.’s Sunday Times. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley continued. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

But the star has one weakness – peanut butter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have one spoon, then another, and I’ve emptied the jar before you know it," Hurley admitted.

Hurley also enjoys an occasional piece of nicotine gum.

Elizabeth Hurley recently opened up about how she stays in shape. Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

"I stopped smoking 10 years ago," she said. "But I can’t give up the Nicorette."

And when it comes to going under the knife, Hurley said she’s not a fan of excess plastic surgery.

"No! I don’t think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you’ve got filler," she said. "It’s not my cup of tea."

Hurley also noted that your mindset is just as important.

Story continues

"I am more immature by the moment – my son is more mature than me," she said. "I used to be grown-up but I’ve lost it."

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, is also a model. Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images

Hurley launched her London-based swimwear line in 2005.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 56, GLOWS IN LOW-CUT COUTURE ALONGSIDE DEMI MOORE, SON DAMIAN AT MILAN FASHION WEEK

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

Elizabeth Hurley is known for modeling her own swimsuit pieces. Getty Images

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

ELIZABETH HURLEY ENJOYS 'STAYCATION' WITH TOPLESS BIKINI PHOTO

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."