Fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey: Massive blaze engulfs industrial warehouse: See photos

Authorities are working to piece together how a massive fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey broke out at an industrial warehouse on Friday morning. The fire on Trumbull Street started around 5:30 a.m. with a call coming in shortly after from a passerby who noticed the flames.

The blaze sent a thick plume of smoke up over Elizabeth, New Jersey, that was visible for miles. Local TV stations reported that dead fire hydrants in the area hindered the initial response and that multiple roofs had collapsed in the building.

There have been no reports of injury or anybody inside of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and could reportedly burn for days, according to a post on X from CBS New York's John Dias.

