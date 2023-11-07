Elizabeth man charged with local vehicle and residential burglary spree in Wall Township

An Elizabeth man has been charged in connection to a local crime spree on the night of Sept. 21, in which there were multiple reports of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in the Sterling Woods section of Wall Township.

Kevin J. Yuille, 24, was arrested in Newark on Saturday and charged in connection to a residential burglary on Riverside Terrace and attempted residential and vehicle burglaries on Deer Run and Equestrian Lane.

Yuille was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary to a residence, and four counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit motor vehicle burglaries. He is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

New Jersey Election Day 2023: What to watch in Monmouth and Ocean counties

More: Newark man charged burglaries, motor vehicle theft in Wall Township

Ahmad Singletary, 24, of Newark was also arrested in connection with the same crimes in mid-October. Singletary was charged with 15 counts of third-degree burglary to a motor vehicle, three counts of third-degree burglary to a residence, seven counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit motor vehicle burglary, one count of third-degree conspiracy to commit residential burglary, and one count of third-degree conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft.

He was also charged with disorderly persons offenses that include two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft, and one count of criminal mischief, said Wall Police Capt. Chad Clark, a department spokesman.

Clark noted Singletary is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

A third-degree crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Erik Larsen contributed to this story.

Gabriela L. Laracca joined the USA Today Network New Jersey in 2021 and eagerly brings her passion for cuisine and culture to our readers. Send restaurant tips to glaracca@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Elizabeth man charged in connection with Wall Township Burglary spree