Elizabeth man charged with murder after woman found bludgeoned to death: prosecutor

ELIZABETH – A 33-year-old city man has been charged with murder in the bludgeoning death of a 30-year-old city woman, announced the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Victor Rodriguez Gomez also was charged with two related weapons offenses in the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, the prosecutor’s office said.

City police responded around 2 a.m. Sept. 11 to Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive and found the victim with fatal injuries as a result of blunt-force trauma to her head, the prosecutor’s office said.

An investigation revealed that after the alleged murder, Gomez fled the scene and was apprehended by the Perth Amboy Police Department, the prosecutor’s office said.

Gomez is currently being held in the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information should contact the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Filipe Afonso at 908-965-3807, Detective Kenneth Luongo at 908-527-4643, or Elizabeth Police Detective James Szpond at 908-558-2041.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Elizabeth NJ man charged with murder in bludgeoning death