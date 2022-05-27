Elizabeth man indicted in Linden crash that killed brothers

An Elizabeth man has been indicted on two counts of death by auto in connection with a crash in Linden last year that left two brothers dead.

Jose Reyes-Morales, 32, is charged with the deaths of Manuel Green, 22, and his brother, Clarence, 15, both of Newark, Linden police announced.

Around 11:30 p.m. June 15, 2021, Linden police responded to the intersection of Route 1 and Morses Mill Road, the Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery entrance, on a report of a serious crash.

Police said Reyes-Morales was driving a 2017 BMW sedan traveling north on Route 1 when it collided with a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from Interstate 278. The Green brothers, who were traveling in the Mazda, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An eight-month investigation led by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, assisted by the Union County Homicide Task Force, led to charges filed against Reyes-Morales who was arrested at his Elizabeth home in February, police said.

If convicted Reyes-Morales faces five to 10 years in prison.

