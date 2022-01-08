Elizabeth Olsen expertly responds to rude question about her sisters in resurfaced clip

Elizabeth Olsen is a fierce protector of her older sisters.

An old clip of the “WandaVision” star has been going viral on Twitter over the last week for comments she made defending her two sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Elizabeth and James Celebrates Flagship Store Opening With InStyle (Donato Sardella / Getty Images for InStyle)

In the clip from 2012, the actor was in the middle of signing autographs outside 30 Rockefeller Center while paparazzi stood by, with one asking her, “How come you’re so much nicer than your sisters?”

Olsen had the perfect response, simply replying, “You guys have been bothering them their whole lives.”

In the replies of the post, fans lauded the actor for her response and support for her sisters and were appalled by the question she was asked.

“Who would ask that question like she’s not going to defend her family members????” one person wrote.

Another user said in a tweet, “Imagine having the opportunity to ask one, ANY, question to Elizabeth freaking Olsen and that’s the question you ask,”

There was a moment in time where Olsen wanted distance from her sisters and their famous last name to combat nepotism. Early on, she considered dropping her last name and replacing it with her middle name, Chase, instead. She told Glamour UK she recalled a moment when she was 10 where she thought, "‘I don’t want to be associated with (Mary-Kate and Ashley),’ for some reason."

Obviously, she decided against it, and carried the torch passed on from her sisters in the industry.

Even if the famous twins may have stepped away from the film and television industry and moved onto a career in fashion instead, they still had their younger sister’s back when she decided to pursue an acting career. When her career began to take off, her older sisters gave her a solid piece of advice early on about how to handle celebrity life and conduct herself.

“They’re very tight-lipped — notoriously so — and I was not caring what I was saying (in interviews) because I’d assumed no one would read it,” Olsen said during a 2017 interview with Modern Luxury. “That’s when we’d have conversations. They’d say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for (something else).’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.”

The 32-year-old has also carried another piece of sisterly advice around with her throughout the years. During an interview from “Off Camera with Sam Jones,” the actor shared a powerful piece of advice that her older sisters passed on that applied to all aspects of her life, not just acting.

When asked if there was anything she learned from her family that “still holds true in the way you conduct yourself or the way you conduct business?” Olsen had the perfect response.

“I think there are two things. Something my sisters always say, which might have come from my father at one point — my dad, I don’t know — is that ‘no’ is a full sentence,” she said. “And I really like that, especially as a woman. You can just say ‘no,’ and I just really like that in all aspects of life.”