Elizabeth Olsen says Scarlet Witch's accent is non-existent in 'WandaVision' because she's starring 'in an American sitcom'

Jason Guerrasio
scarlet witch infinity war
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch. Marvel Studios

  • Scarlett Witch has no Sokovian accent in "WandaVision."

  • Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the Marvel character, explains.

  • "She is playing the role of being in an American sitcom," Olsen said.

No, it's not just you, Scarlett Witch's Sokovian accent is non-existent in "WandaVision." Still, star Elizabeth Olsen said there's a reason for that.

"The Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and our dialect coach," Olsen told Collider recently, referring to her "Avengers: Age of Ultron," costar, who played her onscreen twin brother, Quicksilver.

"Because it's a fake country, we could find different sources of Slavic sounds," the actress continued. "We wanted to make sure it didn't sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian."

"So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron's British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related," Olsen added.

Since "Age of Ultron," Scarlett Witch's accent has become less and less heavy though. And in "WandaVision" (so far), there's really no hint of it at all.

wandavision
"WandaVision." Marvel Studios

Olsen said that's because of the show's setting.

"In 'WandaVision,' she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom," she explained. "So it's not gone. It is absolutely still there."

But MCU fans know that Scarlett Witch didn't really have much of an accent in "Civil War" or "Infinity War."

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo back in 2018 said on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that they intentionally had been trying to do away with the accent for two reasons: Black Widow has been training Scarlett Witch to be a spy since "Civil War," and because she's been on the run since breaking the Sokovia Accords.

"One of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent," the brothers said.

Disney Plus' "WandaVision" marks the first-ever MCU television series. In it, Olsen's Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff and her love interest Vision (Paul Bettany) are enjoying being a couple in love by playing characters in old TV shows such as "Bewitched," "I Love Lucy" and "Leave it to Beaver."

