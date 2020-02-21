Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar both want universal child care. Here's how it works in countries like Sweden.

Getty

Child care costs in the US have skyrocketed in recent years. In 23 states, preschool is even more expensive than college tuition. That leaves parents, particularly low-income ones, with an impossible choice: Quit working or send a child to an affordable, but substandard — and possibly unlicensed — daycare center.

During the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada on Wednesday night, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar confirmed that universal child care will remain a central part of their campaigns.

In Sweden, France, and Quebec, Canada, these kinds of government-subsidized programs already exist, enabling more mothers to work and improving wages for childcare workers .

Scaling high-quality child care across the board is a major challenge

While subsidized child care programs in Sweden and France are often praised for offering stellar educations, the province of Quebec has struggled to develop high-quality centers across the board. One study found that behavior in some children actually worsened after attending these centers.

This could be just as much of an issue in the US where universal child care would serve 8 million children.

Creating high-quality child care for 8 million children could pose a major challenge. More

Gerald Herbert/ AP

"The biggest and most direct lesson of the Quebec initiative is that creating high-quality education programs at a large scale is difficult," Vox wrote in 2015. "It turns out that low-quality child care isn't just worse than high-quality child care. It's worse than no child care."

The percentage of US mothers who work has increased dramatically

There's an undeniable need for well-run and cost-effective child care programs in the US, which Warren and Klobuchar acknowledged, considering that the share of mothers who work continues to increase.

Even still, mothers with young children are less likely to have jobs outside of the home than those with older children, often due to the crushing costs of child care, an issue Klobuchar addressed on Wednesday night.

mom and daughter More

Getty

"The small businesses I talked to, they have trouble getting employees because their employees don't have childcare," Klobuchar said during the debate on Wednesday. "We should have universal child care."

Amy Klobuchar's child care plan would allow the poorest children to attend for free

Last year, the Minnesota senator co-sponsored the Child Care for Working Families Act, which would involve a cost-sharing agreement between federal and state governments to fund high-quality child care centers for all families. Families would be charged on a sliding scale, no matter how many children they have.

Employees at the centers would at least earn a living wage, and would make as much money as elementary school teachers, if they have the same credentials.

Ensuring that every family has access to child care, and that people running the programs are paid a fair and living wage, are also the key elements of Warren's universal child care plan.

"We can raise the wages of every childcare worker and preschool teacher and stop exploiting the black and brown women who do this work," Warren said during the debate on Wednesday.