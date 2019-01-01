Elizabeth Warren announces 2020 run against Trump: 'I'm in this fight'

Massachusetts senator releases video to announce widely expected run as Trump says he would ‘love to run against her’

Elizabeth Warren said in the video: ‘Working families today face a lot tougher path than my family did.’ Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP More

Senator Elizabeth Warren jumped into the race for president on Monday, announcing she is forming an exploratory committee for 2020.

“I’m in this fight all the way,” she said on Monday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Democrat, known for her critiques of big banks and corporations, became the first major candidate to declare her intentions with a video posted online on New Year’s Eve.

“America’s middle class is under attack,” she said. “How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie and they enlisted politicians to cut them a fatter slice.”

Warren, 69, is entering what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary field seeking to take on Donald Trump. Those considering bids include a slew of fellow senators such as Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, the former vice-president, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In her four and a half minute announcement video, Warren stressed the economic populist message that has brought her to national prominence.

She mixed old family photos with charts showing the declining middle-class share of income and the gap between black and white household wealth, and discussed her upbringing in Oklahoma and her family’s struggle to make ends meet after her father had a heart attack that left him unable to work.

“Working families today face a lot tougher path than my family did,” she said. “Our government’s supposed to work for all of us, but instead it has become a tool for the wealthy and well-connected.”

Warren did not mention Trump by name in the video, but it showed images of him along with allies Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon and Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. The video says: “The whole scam is propped up by an echo chamber of fear and hate designed to distract and divide us – people who will do or say anything to hang on to power.”

Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018

Warren, a former law professor, gained prominence for her critique of Wall Street after the 2008 financial crash, and proposed what became the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She ran for the Senate in 2012, defeating incumbent Republican Scott Brown.

As a senator, she has proposed legislation to overhaul the way corporations operate, requiring them to obtain government charters to operate and consider their public’s interests rather than just those of their shareholders. She gained fans for standing up to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor, turning his admonishment of her – “Nevertheless, she persisted” – into a slogan.

But Warren has suffered significant missteps as well, and become a favorite target for conservative critics who paint her as the the epitome of the east coast, academic liberal elite they often disparage.

She drew criticism for the release of a DNA test intended to prove her Native American heritage, which offended some Native American groups and led to doubts about her political acumen. The Cherokee nation secretary of state, Chuck Hoskin Jr, called her move “inappropriate and wrong” and said: “Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

She is also a favorite target of Trump, whose taunts calling her “Pocahontas” prompted the DNA test. He has also labeled her “Goofy Elizabeth Warren”.



Commenting on Warren’s 2020 announcement in an interview with Fox News, set to air late on New Year’s Eve, Trump said he would “love to run against her”. “So, we’ll see how she does. I wish her well, I hope she does well.”



