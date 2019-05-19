'DM me': Warren wins over comedian with Twitter quip

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had a pithy response to a comedian wondering out loud about her myriad of presidential policy proposals.

"Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?" wrote Ashley Nicole Black, who was a correspondent on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign stop in Rochester, N.H. (Photo: Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

A full day later, on Sunday, Warren responded.

"DM me and let’s figure this out," she replied.

Warren’s response quickly went viral. "I am deceased," Black wrote.

Warren has emerged as the most policy-oriented candidate in the 2020 field, regularly rolling out new plans on everything from black maternity care to reforming the Pentagon.

