'DM me': Warren wins over comedian with Twitter quip

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had a pithy response to a comedian wondering out loud about her myriad of presidential policy proposals.
"Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?" wrote Ashley Nicole Black, who was a correspondent on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee."
A full day later, on Sunday, Warren responded.
"DM me and let’s figure this out," she replied.
Warren’s response quickly went viral. "I am deceased," Black wrote.
I am deceased. And ready to welcome new love in my life. And then get our new pres elected. #shehasaplan pic.twitter.com/3n44dpnPnJ— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 19, 2019
Warren has emerged as the most policy-oriented candidate in the 2020 field, regularly rolling out new plans on everything from black maternity care to reforming the Pentagon.
