Elizabeth Warren Brings Her Bloomberg Knockout Punch to ‘The View’

In a surprise appearance on The View, via satellite from Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) picked up where she left off at Wednesday night’s debate hammering Mike Bloomberg both personally and politically.

Asked how she felt about her performance, Warren replied, “You know, I feel good about it. I had a job to do and I came and I did it.”

From there, Joy Behar—who seems to have taken on the role of reluctant Bloomberg voter in recent weeks—challenged Warren to explain why she didn’t go as hard on Trump as she did on the former New York City mayor.

“Look, the Democrats have to pick the person who has the best possible chance at beating Donald Trump,” Warren said. “And yesterday Mayor Bloomberg announced that everyone should drop out of the race except himself and Bernie Sanders and they should decide who the nominee will be. Well, I take exception to that. I've been told to sit down and be quiet enough in my life. I’m ready to stay in this fight.”

“We get the wrong nominee, we lose to Donald Trump,” she added, repeating her attack on Bloomberg as a “billionaire who has a history of harassing women” and singling out the two examples of him calling women “fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.” Warren predicted “the American people are not going to take kindly to that.”

But while Behar questioned Warren’s approach, her co-host Meghan McCain applauded it. “Congratulations on last night,” she said. “I really enjoyed watching you rip out Mayor Bloomberg's jugular.”

“That’s so nice,” Warren replied, perhaps before hearing the end of McCain’s sentence. After McCain criticized the media for giving Bloomberg a “huge pass” on his “history of misogynistic and racially charged comments," Warren said, “You know, I think you're asking the question, Meghan, why do they always seem to give the billionaires extra consideration? Because I think that's what's happened here. But you know what I'll bet he's doing right now? I'll bet he's reaching in his pocket and spending $100 million more on advertising to try to erase everyone's memory of what happened last night.”

Speaking directly to Bloomberg’s refusal to let women who worked for him out of their non-disclosure agreements, Warren added, “We cannot let him get away with that. Too many men have gotten away with that for far too long and it stops now.”

Following Warren’s appearance, McCain continued to defend Warren against Bloomberg even as Behar suggested that voters will ultimately back Joe Biden and that Warren would “make a wonderful vice president.”

“I'm sorry, I'm a woman that may want to run for office someday and she did great last night and she deserves credit for it,” McCain said, revealing her own political ambitions. “Bloomberg tanked, so why are we talking about how he's still going to be the nominee against Trump? I don't understand!”

