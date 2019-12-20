Elizabeth Warren brought up Pete Buttigieg's 'wine cave' fundraiser. Things got nasty.

2020 Democrats spent a chunk of Thursday's debate discussing what really matters: wine caves.

During the debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) brought up the fact that South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a closed-door fundraiser at whatever a wine cave is earlier this week. But Buttigieg quickly threw the big-money attacks right back on Warren, and uncorked a squabble that got the rest of the candidates involved.

After discussing how Buttigieg backers had been served "$900 bottles of wine" at the fundraiser, Warren declared that "billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States." But Buttigieg decried Warren for "issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass," pointing out that even though she had sworn off closed-door fundraisers for 2020, she used to conduct them when running for Senate, and had transferred some of those funds to her presidential campaign fund.









Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States."



Pete Buttigieg: "This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass."#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/sCvF6zq63K — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 20, 2019

The spat only diffused when Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) jumped in to denounce infighting altogether — and share that the only cave she'd been to was "one in South Dakota."

