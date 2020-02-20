Elizabeth Warren came out swinging against 'arrogant billionaire' Mike Bloomberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) skipped the pleasantries during Wednesday night's Democratic debate in Nevada.

Just three minutes into the debate, after former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has no chance of beating President Trump in November due to his Medicare-for-all policy, Warren quickly interjected and brought up allegations that Bloomberg has a long history of making sexist comments. "I'd like to talk about who we're running against — a billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians,'" she said. "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

Warren was just warming up. "Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk," she continued. While Warren said she will support the eventual Democratic nominee, she warned the party will take a "huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. This country has worked for the rich for a long time, and left everyone else in the dirt. It is time to have a president who is on the side of working families and be willing to go out and fight for them."









WATCH: Sen. Warren kicks off the #DemDebate by launching a direct criticism of Mike Bloomberg's previous comments about women. pic.twitter.com/SROJoQXU9Z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 20, 2020

