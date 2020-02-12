Elizabeth Warren didn't waste time before conceding in New Hampshire

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is ready to move on from New Hampshire.

Barely a quarter of the primary vote in New Hampshire had come in when Warren decided Tuesday night wasn't going her way. She gave a speech just before 8:30 p.m. in the state, acknowledging that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg seemed on the way to topping the night.

Warren started her concession speech with the hard truth: While the results were still coming in, "right now it is clear that Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg had strong nights" in the first primary state. "I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out," Warren said, with Klobuchar running in third place as precincts continued to report.









Later in her speech, Warren condemned the party infighting that had come out during Friday night's Democratic primary debate. "We cannot afford to fall into factions," she said. "We win when we come together."

Warren finished in third place in Iowa's still-bungled caucuses and picked up eight delegates there. She's not projected to win any delegates in New Hampshire.

