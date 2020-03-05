Elizabeth Warren dropping out after disappointing Super Tuesday finish

Washington — Senator Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday. She informed her staff in a conference call Thursday morning before an emotional afternoon press conference outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight," Warren told reporters. "I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across this country who've gotten the short end of the stick."

Her exit from the race clears the way for a head-to-head matchup between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the two candidates who emerged from Super Tuesday atop the delegate race. Warren spoke to Biden on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the conversation.

Warren said she needed "space" to think about her endorsement, saying she would not make a decision "right now."

"Let's take a deep breath and spend a little time on that," Warren said about who her supporters should turn to now that she has dropped out of the race.

Warren declared her candidacy in January 2019, and worked to distinguish her campaign with her thorough policy plans. However, her support for Medicare for All and assertion that implementing the plan would not include raising taxes on the middle class put off some more moderate Democrats.

She finished in third place in the Iowa caucuses, and fell to fourth in New Hampshire, her neighboring state. She initially resisted dropping out of the race after her disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, choosing to talk "to her team to assess the path forward" the day after.

Her third-place finish in Massachusetts raised questions about how long she could remain as a candidate. Speaking to supporters on Tuesday evening, Warren indicated that she did not plan to drop out.

"My name is Elizabeth Warren, and I'm the woman who's going to beat Donald Trump," Warren said in Detroit. She urged voters not to listen to prognostications from pundits, but instead to vote with their hearts.

"Prediction has been a terrible business, and the pundits have gotten it wrong over and over," Warren said.

In a memo to staff, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau said that the team was "disappointed in the results."

"Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results. We're still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math. And we also all know the race has been extremely volatile in recent weeks and days with frontrunners changing at a pretty rapid pace," Lau said in the memo. "But we are obviously disappointed."

Several former presidential candidates have endorsed Biden, including Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke.

Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas, while Sanders won in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont. Sanders is also currently leading in California as votes continue to be counted.

Ed O'Keefe, Zak Hudak and Caitlin Huey-Burns contributed reporting.

